Sports Update: Tuesday, June 7th

MLB- Matt Reynolds homered and Tyler Malhe pitched 6 innings of 4 hits, one run baseball with 10 strikeouts but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead an the Reds lost to the Diamondbacks 5-4 at GABP. The Reds lost starting catcher Tyler Stephenson, who suffered a fractured right thumb after being hit by a foul ball. Stephenson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. The Reds ( 20-37, 5th place NL Central) begin a road-trip with the first of a three-game series in St. Louis against the Cardinals (32-26, 2nd place NL Central) at 8:10pm. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO