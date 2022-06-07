ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks sprint to the finish at NCAA track and field meet

By KLCC
klcc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect to see visitors sporting the colors and logos of *dozens of colleges this week in Eugene. The Division 1 NCAA Track and Field Championships start Wednesday at Hayward Field. The University of Oregon brings its strongest seeds to the shorter...

In Eugene, hundreds brave downpour to rally for stronger gun laws

Hundreds of people rallied in Eugene despite heavy rain to call for gun control legislation as part of March for our Lives events nationwide. The crowd gathered at the federal courthouse. They held signs, umbrellas and huddled in rain gear. They listened to Oregon state senator Floyd Prozanski, who said Oregon ranks 11th by Every Town for Gun Safety, for gun regulation.
EUGENE, OR
Fallen firefighters honored at ceremony in Salem

Four firefighters who died in the line of duty in Oregon last year were honored during a ceremony at the state’s public safety academy in Salem on Thursday. Two died of work-related cancer. One suffered a cardiac arrest after responding to a vehicle crash. And one died when he was struck by a falling tree while fighting a wildfire in Lane County last August.
SALEM, OR
DeFazio Bridge in Eugene to close several weeks for maintenance

A bicycle and pedestrian bridge that links downtown Eugene with Alton Baker Park is closing for several weeks starting Monday. The Peter DeFazio Bridge over the Willamette River will be closed entirely so that workers can clean, paint and do minor repairs. ”It’s a great opportunity for us to come...
EUGENE, OR
After resignations, Bend City Council appoints two new members

The Bend City Council will soon have new faces among its ranks. Councilors voted in two new members late Thursday night, capping off a turbulent month that saw the resignation of a sitting mayor and a city councilor just months before an election. Both of the new councilors are political...
BEND, OR
City Club of Eugene: Welcoming the Displaced: Refugee Resettlement in Lane County

Among the newcomers to our community are people referred by the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the official resettlement program of the United States government. Refugees have fled their home country due to persecution. While overseas, they are screened and vetted by the United Nations and/or federal agencies of the United States, a process that typically takes years. If refugees are approved for resettlement in the United States, the International Organization for Migration arranges their travel here. Upon arrival, they are granted “refugee” status–a permanent status offering a pathway to citizenship–and receive resettlement assistance.
LANE COUNTY, OR
New pharmacy opens in Veneta, to the relief of locals

Earlier this year, we reported on how the departure of the Bi-Mart pharmacy in Veneta left residents in a lurch. But a new pharmacy is in town to fill the void…and prescriptions. Inside Ray’s Food Place in Veneta, Brian Crook and staff at Caris Pharmacy greet customers. Open for...
VENETA, OR

