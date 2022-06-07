Volunteer water monitors needed in Detroit Lakes, Perham, Wadena areas

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 5, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $218,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Sharon L. Greminger, a single person MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association ND DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 12, 2005 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 529672 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association ND Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank Consumer Finance COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker Property Address: 12216 260th Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax Parcel ID Number: 190448000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 9, Section 21, Township 138 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at a found iron monument which designates the SE corner of said Section 21; thence N 03°35`57” W. 835.29 ft. on an assumed bearing along the east line of said Section 21 to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence S. 88°05`02” W. 118.71 ft. to an iron monument; thence continuing S. 88°05`02” W. 381.29 ft. to an iron monument; thence N. 03°35`57” W. 480.00 ft. to an iron monument on the north line of said Gov`t. Lot 9; thence N 88°05`02” E. 252.43 ft. along the north line of said Gov`t. Lot 9 to a found iron monument; thence continuing N. 88°05`02” E. 128.71 ft. along the North line of said Gov`t. Lot 9 to a found iron monument; thence continuing N. 88°05`02” E. to the water`s edge of Nottage Lake; thence southeasterly along the water`s edge of said Nottage Lake to the east line of said Section 21; thence S. 03°35`57” E. along the east line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning EXCEPT the Soo Line Railroad Company`s right of way AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $177,258.24 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 02, 2022 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 01, 2023, or the next business day if February 01, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 8, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051196-F1 (June 12, 19 & 26; July 3, 10 & 17, 2022) 72501.

