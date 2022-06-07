1 dead, 4 medically airlifted after Mount Shasta climbing incidents

PEMBROKE PINES – Residents in the Pembroke Pines neighborhood of Coconut Reef are shaken up after an accidental shooting rocks their community."It's just unbelievable, a tragedy is what it is, a family is destroyed forever," said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, an adult female was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when a weapon accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked...

