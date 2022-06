BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department staged a water rescue after one individual fell into the Charles River near the Charlestown Bridge on Friday night. The incident occurred while attendees of Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors filed out of the TD Garden. it is not currently known if the rescuee was departing from the game at the time of the incident.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO