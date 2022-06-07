Flyboys Win Tiebreaker With Danville In Home Opener

Manager Jermaine Curtis and hitting coach Wesley Stone both agreed — if Will Brown made contact, send Saborn Campbell home.

Brown sent a one-out fly ball just deep enough, and Campbell juked the Danville catcher to avoid the tag and score the winning run. By 10th-inning tiebreaker, the Greeneville Flyboys won in walk-off fashion to break a 3-3 deadlock in Monday’s home opener at Pioneer Park.

Under the Appalachian League’s new tiebreaker rule, the Flyboys (2-3) had chosen to go on offense. Danville (3-2) would’ve won had Greeneville not scored before three outs.

But the Flyboys loaded the bases with one out before Brown’s winning sacrifice fly.

“Good to start the year off right in front of our fans,” Curtis said.

Just as important as Campbell’s winning run, right-hander Caleb Jones pitched three scoreless innings after relieving starter Tyler Blankenship — who struck out five and allowed three earned runs on six hits. But only one of those runs came after the first inning.

Jones scattered four hits and walked one over the last three frames. And even when the Otterbots loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, Jones ended the threat with a strikeout.

“I was going to pull him that last inning … but he was just cruising,” Curtis said. “I was like hey, we can’t put in the other pitcher. We have to let Jones go back out there. That was the right choice. Everybody came up to me after and said ‘good job skip.’”

Tyler Monzon, Danville’s fourth pitcher of the night, struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to force the tiebreaker.

Will Taylor singled in his first four at-bats and finished 4-for-5, while Aidan Cannaday batted in two runs to lead Greeneville’s offense.

“I think they signed (Cannaday) as a temporary contract, but he’s fighting to become a full-contract player,” Curtis noted. “Love the way he fights, the passion, I’m team Aidan.”

Taylor led off the bottom of the first with one of those base hits, scoring on Cannaday’s line drive to center and pulling Greeneville within 2-1.

Shemar Dalton’s two-out single helped Greeneville pull within 3-2 in the fourth, as he plated on a wild pitch.

Thanks to Taylor and Cannaday, Greeneville pulled even in the fifth. After Taylor’s leadoff single, Cannaday lined a two-out single to left for the tying run.

Initially batting in the three-hole, Taylor will likely remain in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future.

“I think he’s going to be there the rest of the year,” Curtis said. ”Will is extraordinary talent; I’m blessed to be able to mentor him.”

Cam Murphy scored after his leadoff triple for Danville, and Connor Dykstra hit an RBI single to give Danville its early 2-0 lead. RJ Johnson doubled in the Otterbots’ third run in the top of the fourth.

Murphy went 3-for-5 to lead Danville.

COLLINS NAMED PITCHING COACH

The Flyboys announced on Monday that Andy Collins will serve as the team’s pitching coach. Collins, who also serves as Greeneville High School’s baseball coach, joins the Flyboys with more than 20 years of coaching experience.

Collins began his coaching career at his alma mater Gardner-Webb University and has also coached at Tusculum University. Collins’ son, Avery, a catcher who was a part of the Flyboys’ 2021 championship team, is playing with the Flyboys again this season.

“Andy brings decades of baseball experience to the team and having close ties to the community is something we know will have a positive impact across the board,” said Brandon Bouschart, Flyboys assistant general manager.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park.