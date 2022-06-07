ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peloton hires a former Amazon VP as CFO on a $1 million base salary to deal with its struggling finances

By Rosie Bradbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fnta_0g2xbnAT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOlvp_0g2xbnAT00
Peloton's stock price has plummeted 88% since June 2021.

John Smith/VIEWpress

  • Peloton has tapped Liz Coddington, VP of finance for Amazon Web Services, as its new CFO.
  • Coddington's compensation will include a $1 million base salary and stock equity valued at $9 million.
  • Peloton's business peaked during the pandemic but has experienced a dramatic downfall.

Peloton has recruited Amazon executive Liz Coddington as its new chief financial officer, who will be responsible for stewarding the company's finances, which have taken a significant dive since the company's pandemic-era heyday.

Coddington, who was previously vice president of finance for Amazon's cloud division Amazon Web Services, will officially begin her role at Peloton on June 13.

Coddington's compensation package includes a $1 million base salary, stock equity of $9 million, and $150,000 in relocation costs, according to a regulatory filing submitted by Peloton.

Coddington was at Amazon for six years and has held her VP position since January 2021, according to the filing.

Coddington previously held senior positions at AI-driven data company Adara, Walmart, and Netflix, Peloton said in a press release announcing her appointment.

Peloton's current CFO Jill Woodworth is stepping down but will continue to act as a consultant, according to the company's press release.

Woodworth, who has been at Peloton since 2018, presided over both the company's rapid ascent as a pandemic-era craze and its tumultuous fall.

Coddington faces a daunting task in turning around Peloton's finances.

In February, the company laid off 20% of its workforce and replaced cofounder John Foley with Barry McCarthy as CEO. McCarthy previously held roles as CFO of Spotify and Netflix.

Peloton lost $8 billion in market value in November 2021, with then-CEO Foley blaming post-pandemic reopenings .

Overall, the company's stock price has fallen more than 88% since June 2021.

Peloton obtained a $750 million credit infusion from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs in May 2022.

Peloton did not respond to Insider's request for comment about the executive change that was made outside of normal working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Vp#Cfo#Walmart#Netflix Peloton#Cra
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Business Insider

A Black couple who retired early says there's a 'Black tax' on common wealth-building strategies

Kiersten and Julien Saunders left their corporate jobs before they turned 40. They joined the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) community. However, the couple didn't feel like the wealth-building strategies they learned accounted for their lived experience. This article is part of the "Re/Thinking Re/Tirement" series focused on inspiring financial planning...
ATLANTA, GA
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
Business Insider

Business Insider

523K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy