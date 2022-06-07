Lexington police chief: gun violence ‘is a tragedy for this community’

The Lexington police chief has urged people to speak up about violence after Lexington recorded more homicides in May than it had in any calendar month since at least 2007.

Lexington police reported 11 homicides last month, nine of which involved shootings. The city also reported 11 non-fatal shootings. Lexington has had 22 homicides this year, 17 of which have been shootings. The city had 15 homicides as of June 7, 2021, a year in which the city broke its homicide record. There were 130 shootings and 37 homicides in Lexington in 2021.

The most recent homicide involved the death of 35-year-old Joseph Richardson who was shot and killed outside a funeral for a different homicide victim on Saturday.

Man dies, woman injured in shooting outside Lexington church where funeral was being held

“Any time there is a shooting or homicide, it is a tragedy for this community,” Weathers said in his statement. “The Lexington Police Department continues to work with community partners and the community to reduce gun violence.”

Weathers and other community leaders have repeatedly encouraged people to speak with police if they have information about violent crime. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or they can be submitted online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com .

“Now more than ever, we need the community’s help,” Weathers said in a statement to the Herald-Leader. “Violence isn’t the answer to solving problems. If you have information about potential criminal activity, reach out to us.”

Nine of Lexington’s 22 homicides this year are still open investigations, according to police data. Weathers said police “need people to come forward after an incident to help us solve the crime and bring justice to the community.”

‘We have to act now.’ Community members plead for change to combat Lexington gun violence

Along with the 17 deadly shootings, there have been 48 other shootings in Lexington in 2022, according to Lexington police data. The latest happened Tuesday morning and sent two adults to the hospital.