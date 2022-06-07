ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington police chief: gun violence ‘is a tragedy for this community’

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZItod_0g2xacUh00

The Lexington police chief has urged people to speak up about violence after Lexington recorded more homicides in May than it had in any calendar month since at least 2007.

Lexington police reported 11 homicides last month, nine of which involved shootings. The city also reported 11 non-fatal shootings. Lexington has had 22 homicides this year, 17 of which have been shootings. The city had 15 homicides as of June 7, 2021, a year in which the city broke its homicide record. There were 130 shootings and 37 homicides in Lexington in 2021.

The most recent homicide involved the death of 35-year-old Joseph Richardson who was shot and killed outside a funeral for a different homicide victim on Saturday.

Man dies, woman injured in shooting outside Lexington church where funeral was being held

“Any time there is a shooting or homicide, it is a tragedy for this community,” Weathers said in his statement. “The Lexington Police Department continues to work with community partners and the community to reduce gun violence.”

Weathers and other community leaders have repeatedly encouraged people to speak with police if they have information about violent crime. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or they can be submitted online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com .

“Now more than ever, we need the community’s help,” Weathers said in a statement to the Herald-Leader. “Violence isn’t the answer to solving problems. If you have information about potential criminal activity, reach out to us.”

Nine of Lexington’s 22 homicides this year are still open investigations, according to police data. Weathers said police “need people to come forward after an incident to help us solve the crime and bring justice to the community.”

‘We have to act now.’ Community members plead for change to combat Lexington gun violence

Along with the 17 deadly shootings, there have been 48 other shootings in Lexington in 2022, according to Lexington police data. The latest happened Tuesday morning and sent two adults to the hospital.

Comments / 6

Related
foxlexington.com

Child injured by Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that led to a young girl being hit in the leg. The girl’s father was driving along Sixth Street and Pemberton when she was struck by a stray bullet while in the car, Lexington Police told FOX 56.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Girl hit by stray bullet in Lexington Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a stray bullet hit a young girl Friday. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of East Sixth Street around 6 p.m. Friday. Police say a girl was riding in a car with her...
LEXINGTON, KY
iheart.com

Fight, Shot Fired After Jacouri Burns No Guilty Verdict in Lexington

(Lexington, KY) - Police say someone fired a shot outside the Fayette County Courthouse following the announcement of a not guilty verdict in the Jacouri Burns murder trial. Burns was acquitted Thursday of murder and assault charges in connection with the shooting death of aspiring rapper Lonnie Oxendine. Two people...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WLKY.com

Man found shot to death in car in West Louisville

WEST LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a man found shot to death in a car in West Louisville. LMPD said a call came in around 6:30 p.m. reporting a shooting in a laundromat parking lot in a strip mall located at 26th and West Broadway, where the Parkland, California, and Russell neighborhoods converge.
WEST LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say shots were fired during a disorder Wednesday, at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say a car and at least two homes were hit by bullets. According to police, people were inside the homes at the time,...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
foxlexington.com

Man accused of shooting Lexington rapper found not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Jacouri Burns, the man accused of a 2021 murder of a Lexington rapper, was found not guilty on all charges Thursday. Burns, 26, was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine. Oxendine was shot while he was filming a music video in January...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Lexington home seriously damaged in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. on Charles Avenue, off Newtown Pike. Crews were called for reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. They say that part of...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

TWO JUVENILES ARRESTED IN KENTUCKY FOR MURDER

GREENUP, KY (June 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, KSP Post 14 was contacted by Greenup County 911 in reference to a homicide that occurred at 947 Darby Hollow Road in Greenup KY. The preliminary investigation revealed that Thersa Martin...
GREENUP, KY
WTVQ

Overnight shooting sends 2 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people have been hospitalized, following an overnight shooting in Lexington. According to Lexington police, officers were called to the 400 block of Oak Street, around 1:15 a.m. Once on scene, police say they found two adults suffering what they call non-life-threatening gun shot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
tittlepress.com

LPD responds to criticism surrounding weekend shooting at funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) On Saturday, a funeral service for Malcolm Long, who was shot and killed two weeks ago, was held. During the funeral, another man, Joseph Richardson, was shot and killed right outside. Several LEX 18 viewers questioned why LPD didn’t do more to prevent this tragedy.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
3K+
Followers
421
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy