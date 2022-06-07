ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Hospital worker dies after struck in groin by patient in South Carolina, police say

By Justyn Melrose
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnjJr_0g2xZW6k00

SUMTER, S.C. (WGHP) — A hospital worker is dead after he was injured by a woman who was allegedly trying to escape the hospital during a court-ordered visit, according to the Sumter Police Department .

On May 27, officers say Imani Cox, 27, was in Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation. According to police, Cox was trying to walk out of the building when security tried to stop her.

She allegedly became “aggressive and began to fight with employees,” police said. She reportedly hit at least two employees, including mental health technician Kevin Robinson, 30, who was struck in the groin.

Robinson got sick and became unresponsive, police say. After a few days, Robinson died. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm Robinson’s cause of death.

Cox was taken to a hospital in the Columbia area and, after her treatment, was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a gas station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the gas station at 9600 Highway 707 at 7:32 p.m. Saturday night. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Sumter, SC
State
South Carolina State
WECT

Argument over money leads to shooting in Chadbourn, one man injured

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Peacock Road on Monday, June 8, around 5:20 p.m.. Deanna Kirby Thompson was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after she shot a man over a reported argument about a sum of $300.
CHADBOURN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hospital#Mental Health#Prisma Health Tuomey#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon County community calls for action after 13-year-old accused of killing another teen during basketball game

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly shooting Tuesday during a basketball game among teenagers in a Dillon County neighborhood has the community calling for something to be done about gun violence. A 13-year-old is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice, accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring another teen during the basketball […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
whiteville-news.com

Justin Spivey was arrested on Peacock Road, Chadbourn

Chadbourn, NC – On May 27, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential property located on Brice Ward Road, Chadbourn. Dr. Danny McPherson reported that a building located on his property was broken into and items were removed. Dr. McPherson saw the suspect walking from his property with his pressure washer. When confronted, the suspect dropped the pressure washer, got into his vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, and left. The suspect removed several power tools and an air compressor from the property.
CHADBOURN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy