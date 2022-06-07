ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three hospitalized in hit-and-run that sent vehicles crashing into Kansas City park

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Three people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, when a driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash in the area of East 31st Street and Benton Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a green Chevrolet Silverado was headed east on East 31st Street “at a high rate of speed” when they ran through a red traffic light, police said. In the intersection, they collided with a black Ford F150 that was headed south on Benton Boulevard. The driver of the Ford had a green light.

In the impact of the crash, both vehicles ran through a black iron fence planted on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said. Then they continued into Leon M. Jordan Memorial Park.

Those in the Chevrolet ran away from the scene on foot, police said. All three of the people inside the Ford were hospitalized, two with critical injuries.

Police said the Chevrolet shows up in their system as a stolen vehicle from Independence.

tonyskansascity.com

Underrated & Dangerous Kansas City Job: Urban Core Security Guard

Amid the ongoing era of de-funding the police . . . Local security guards become more important and an exceptionally dangerous gig. Here's one recent example out of many . . . According to police, the guard saw the suspect near the apartments and while attempting to identify the suspect, several shots were fired in the security guard’s direction.
tonyskansascity.com

UPDATED: Deadly Gunfire On Lees Summit Rd.

This might be confusing for some local news readers we hope to help provide some clarity. This latest report confirms KCMO homicide #67 given that the last murder reported to local media was assigned to Raytown last week. Also . . . KCMO does, in fact, have a Lees Summit...
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
KMZU

Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
