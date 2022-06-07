Three hospitalized in hit-and-run that sent vehicles crashing into Kansas City park

Three people were hospitalized, two with critical injuries, when a driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene early Tuesday in Kansas City.

Officers were called at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash in the area of East 31st Street and Benton Boulevard, according to a crash report from the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a green Chevrolet Silverado was headed east on East 31st Street “at a high rate of speed” when they ran through a red traffic light, police said. In the intersection, they collided with a black Ford F150 that was headed south on Benton Boulevard. The driver of the Ford had a green light.

In the impact of the crash, both vehicles ran through a black iron fence planted on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said. Then they continued into Leon M. Jordan Memorial Park.

Those in the Chevrolet ran away from the scene on foot, police said. All three of the people inside the Ford were hospitalized, two with critical injuries.

Police said the Chevrolet shows up in their system as a stolen vehicle from Independence.