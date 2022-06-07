ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte could have some of the most overvalued homes in the country

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JYH2_0g2xZ2xR00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte might have some of the most overvalued homes in the country.

Florida Atlantic University released a study showing there are 15 markets where home prices are at least 50% more than their values.

[ ALSO READ: LendingTree finds top spots for Gen Z homebuyers ]

In Charlotte, that number is nearly 55%.

On average, that means a home valued at almost $240,000 is selling for $372,000 based on the Zillow home value index.

Charlotte ranked 11th on the list, and Raleigh also ranked high at 14th.

(WATCH BELOW: It’s cheaper to buy than rent in all but three counties in the Charlotte market)

It’s cheaper to buy than rent in all but three counties in the Charlotte market

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Ranked As Having The 6th Biggest Housing Bubble In America

While most people believe Charlotte’s housing market has hit its peak, one analyst is now predicting a 27% decline is home prices, ranking Charlotte among the top 10 worst housing bubbles in the nation. Reventure Consulting released their new housing bubble report earlier this month, which analyses home price...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

North to South, the Best Ice Cream in Charlotte

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. It’s going to be a toasty summer, and what better way to cool down than with an icy treat?. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream spots in Charlotte (and beyond!) for all the deliciousness you can handle, sorted by neighborhood for your convenience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

What’s new and coming soon in Charlotte area’s dining scene

CHARLOTTE — May marked the end of the road for several restaurants across the Charlotte area. In the Elizabeth neighborhood, Paul Verica called it quits on The Stanley in mid-May after a nearly four-year run, as the James Beard-nominated chef made the decision to take a step back from the industry. That 2,800-square-foot restaurant’s lease and assets have been sold.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Eat Black Charlotte: Bryant Seafood Market

CHARLOTTE. N.C.– Eat Black Charlotte is a campaign that highlights black-owned restaurants in Charlotte. One of the restaurants participating in the event this year is Bryant Seafood Market. The family-run business specializes in fresh-caught fish. They serve everything from Red Snapper to Flounder and all the sides. The restaurant takes online orders or you can place an order at the counter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Concord woman's $1 lottery ticket nets a $110,000 jackpot

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord woman's choice of a lottery ticket was only $1, but she was able to haul home the jackpot at that price. The North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday that Bonnie Summers was the winner of the $110,000 jackpot from the drawing on Thursday, June 2. She bought a Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Family Fare on High Point Road in Greensboro, and on Tuesday collected her prize at state headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal withholdings, she took home $78,000.
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kiss951.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Ranked Among America’s Most Rat-Infested Cities

The latest rodent data, collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021, reflects a time when many restaurants were closed due to COVID restrictions. Orkin says those closures forced rats to find new food sources — and new homes. All this drove up the overall number of rodent sightings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Phoenix, Vegas, Denver post records amid Southwest heat wave

Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California's Death Valley all posted record temperatures on Saturday, as dangerous heat swept across the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

1 dead after shooting at Wadesboro apartment complex, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Wadesboro Friday night, the Wadesboro Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the Oak Hill Apartment Complex. A victim had been transported to a local hospital where they passed away, police said. The...
WADESBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy