Charlotte could have some of the most overvalued homes in the country
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte might have some of the most overvalued homes in the country.
Florida Atlantic University released a study showing there are 15 markets where home prices are at least 50% more than their values.
In Charlotte, that number is nearly 55%.
On average, that means a home valued at almost $240,000 is selling for $372,000 based on the Zillow home value index.
Charlotte ranked 11th on the list, and Raleigh also ranked high at 14th.
