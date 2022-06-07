Charlotte could have some of the most overvalued homes in the country

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte might have some of the most overvalued homes in the country.

Florida Atlantic University released a study showing there are 15 markets where home prices are at least 50% more than their values.

In Charlotte, that number is nearly 55%.

On average, that means a home valued at almost $240,000 is selling for $372,000 based on the Zillow home value index.

Charlotte ranked 11th on the list, and Raleigh also ranked high at 14th.

