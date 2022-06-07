ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

There's a new Just Cause in development

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fufI6_0g2xYxmS00
(Image credit: Avalanche Studios)

During a financial results briefing in May, Square Enix stealth-announced that a new Just Cause game is on the way. The briefing document (opens in new tab) addresses Square Enix's $300 million sale of several overseas studios (opens in new tab) and IP (surfaced on resetera (opens in new tab)), including the Deus Ex and Tomb Raider series, and outlines what the publisher's intentions are in the future:

"[The transaction's] primary purpose was a reorientation of our portfolio," writes Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda. "We especially revisited our studio and title portfolios from the perspective of stepping up our offering of online titles that we develop for the North American and the European market. We want to focus on creating new titles that align with our strategy, including ones that leverage new IP. The JUST CAUSE franchise will remain our IP, and we are at work developing a new title in the franchise."

So that's pretty clear-cut, though fans of explosively yolo-ing through paradise will be concerned about the game being placed in the context of online titles. The series hasn't had an online mode before, though there are mods enabling such functionality. It doesn't seem like an obvious fit—until you start thinking about the wild success of GTA Online, another third-person open-world game, or the success of the battle royale genre.

All of which is just my speculation: the new Just Cause may well be a singleplayer game like all the previous ones. Heck, it could even be a mobile title. But Avalanche Studios, developer of the series (as well as the likes of Mad Max and Rage 2) is currently at work on a multiplayer open world game called Contraband: a "co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan." It is not confirmed that Avalanche is developing this new entry.

Somewhat more positively, Matsuda also addressed the impression that Square Enix was intending to use the money from its sale of these studios to invest further in blockchain and NFT nonsense. Not so, apparently:

"Rather than using the proceeds from the divestiture in new investment domains such as NFT and blockchain, we intend to use them primarily to fund our efforts to foster solid IP and to enhance our development capabilities in our core Digital Entertainment segment."

Making good games, in other words. Hey I thought Eidos Montreal was pretty hot, but that's life. The sale of those studios was unexpected, but generally life is pretty rosy for Square Enix: last year it made $394 million profit (opens in new tab) even if, whatever Matsuda's saying, it does keep banging on about the blockchain (opens in new tab) way too much. So prepare for the Rico NFTs in 3, 2, 1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZHpl_0g2xYxmS00

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Developer#Game Development#Just Cause#Mobile Game#Video Game#Square Enix#Ip#North American#European
PC Gamer

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting Dominion DLC this month

New feathery dinos and locations from the movie arrive in the Dominion Biosyn expansion. Jurassic World Evolution 2, a game about raising dinosaurs and making complicated habitats for them, is getting a fancy new expansion to coincide with the next Jurassic World movie, as seen in a trailer shown during the PC Gaming Show 2022 (opens in new tab). Called the Dominion Biosyn expansion, the DLC is packing new dinosaur species from the movie, a new location to build your park in, and heaps of quality of life improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 reveals disturbingly creepy Necromancer, confirms 2023 release date

An extended gameplay trailer showcasing numerous new features appeared during today's Xbox-Bethesda showcase. Blizzard announced today that Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) will be out in 2023 with full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. The release target was confirmed alongside a new trailer revealing the fifth and final class in Diablo 4: The Necromancer. Enter a pale, somewhat off-putting fellow, who despite his grim demeanor never has to worry about travelling alone.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gloomwood finally has an early access release date

Ever since the excellent demo for New Blood's Thief-inspired stealth action game hit Steam two years ago, I've been waiting very patiently for it to become a full game that I can play. Thanks to a new Gloomwood trailer that just premiered at the PC Gaming Show 2022 (opens in new tab), I now know that wish will be (partially) granted in just a few months.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The makers of Cloudpunk reveal Nivalis, a 'slice of life simulation in a cyberpunk world'

The new game from Ion Lands will put the great, crumbling cyberpunk city in a very different perspective. One of the most pleasant videogame surprises of 2020 was Cloudpunk, a cyberpunk exploration game set in a gorgeous voxel metropolis. Imagine Blade Runner, except instead of a cop tracking down runaway slaves, you're an Uber driver of the future. It's wonderful: The writing, as we noted in our 80% review, is uneven at times, but the city feels sprawling and alive. It's the kind of place you can just cruise aimlessly, letting the sights and sounds wash over you. It's also the setting for developer Ion Lands' next game, a very different kind of life-in-the-cyber-city experience called Nivalis.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Diablo 4 closed beta pre-registration is now open

Blizzard has quietly opened pre-registrations for a Diablo 4 closed beta, allowing players to opt-in for a shot at the closed beta when testing starts. To do so, all you need to do is head to the Diablo 4 website and click a little "Pre-Register" button, then log in to your battle.net account for a chance to get picked as a tester. As of now, no date has...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy