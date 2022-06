HELENA — Brotherly love is special and unique in many ways and it was on display Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a non-conference doubleheader at Kindrick Legion Field. Helena Senators third baseman Tycen Mooney – younger brother of Trysten – made a nice stop and throw to first to record the first out of the sixth inning. Trysten – older by about 18 months – was in the bullpen down the third base line having just caught some warmup tosses from a Senators reliever.

HELENA, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO