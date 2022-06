SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank in Salina is hiring!

From the Kanopolis State Park - Kansas Wildlife & Parks Facebook page:. Great news! Our automated self-pay station is finally up and running and ready to be used by the public. Park visitors will now be able to purchase a daily vehicle permit, annual vehicle permit, or one-night worth of camping using the machine which takes credit card as method of payment. Currently, customers will have to swipe their card once for every item they want to purchase until a future update fixes this issue. This particular self-pay station is located at the entrance to the Langley Point Area on the south side of the reservoir. Thank you for your patience and hopefully this will make purchasing necessary permits and camping easier for everyone and help cut back on the use of paper self pay envelopes!

KANOPOLIS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO