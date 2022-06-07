ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman unveils general election ad running on Fox News

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) Senate campaign is out with two new general election ads on Tuesday, including one airing on Fox News within the state.

The ad on Fox News, which was first reported by Politico , highlights Fetterman’s 20 years living in Pennsylvania and “calls out Washington and career politicians for bad trade deals and fueling the opioid epidemic,” according to his campaign.

“Washington, D.C., attacked towns like this for years. They wrote bad deals that sent away our jobs, approved the drugs that kill our kids. We need help. They just talk,” Braxton White, an army veteran and member of the Clarion Area School District Board, says in the 30-second ad .

“Not John Fetterman. For 20 years he’s lived in a place like this — building, pushing, fighting. He’s running for Senate to do the same thing there. Good American jobs, higher wages for us. That’s John,” White adds.

The ad is set to run in the Pennsylvania media markets of Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Scranton on Fox News and on broadcast stations in Johnstown and Altoona, according to his campaign — demonstrating how the progressive Democrat seeks to reach Republican voters in the state as well as those from his own party.

Fetterman’s campaign is airing another ad on broadcast channels in Pittsburgh and Scranton that portrays the Senate candidate as a veteran of the state fighting against political outsiders.

“This is a race for the future of every community across Pennsylvania. For every small town or person that’s felt left behind, for every job left and factory closed, for every person that works hard but can’t get ahead as costs keep rising,” Fetterman says in the one-minute ad.

“Those decisions were made for us by people that don’t know us, and that’s exactly who we’re running against. Pennsylvania is our home, and it’s worth fighting for.”

Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke just before the primary election last month, will face Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November.

Republican Senate hopeful and businessman David McCormick last week conceded to Oz , just days before a recount between the two was set to finish.

Fetterman has criticized Oz over his ties to Pennsylvania, referring to his general election opponent as “New Jersey’s Dr. Oz” after McCormick conceded.

