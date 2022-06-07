ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmit's Irish Pub in River West closing after 26 years

Emmit's Irish Pub, a long-time Chicago tavern occupying a busy corner spot in River West, will close its doors later this month.

Emmit's has operated for 26 years at the southeast corner of the intersection of Milwaukee and Grand Avenues.

The bar has appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years. The owners posted a message on the bar's website announcing their plans to close on June 25.

A message on their website says "After 26 wonderful years of serving the River West Community, we are announcing that Emmit's Irish Pub will be closing at the end of June, 2022. We would like to thank our Valued Employees who made Emmit's the most welcoming and iconic Irish Pub in Chicago. We would also like to thank all of our loyal customers and friends for the countless memories. Please stop in, have a pint and share a story."

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
