Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; Powhatan The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia North central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia West central King William County in east central Virginia East central Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 1038 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Glen Allen to near Tuckahoe to near Sabot, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 1045 AM EDT. Richmond and Lakeside around 1050 AM EDT. Hanover around 1055 AM EDT. Bon Air, Mechanicsville and East Highland Park around 1100 AM EDT. University Of Richmond and Studley around 1105 AM EDT. Downtown Richmond around 1110 AM EDT. Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University and Bensley around 1115 AM EDT. Manquin around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Enfield, Central Garage, Richmond Heights, Hanover Airport, Midlothian, Elmont, Etna Mills, Short Pump, Montrose and Subletts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

