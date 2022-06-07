ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Don’t Make My Mistakes Working On Your Brakes

By Andrew P. Collins
The Drive
The Drive
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzl80_0g2xY8I000 Andrew P. Collins

Replacing brake calipers, pads, and rotors is a straightforward task on most cars. If you’re even slightly competent and confident with tools, this is generally a task you can take on yourself. That said, there are a few tips you won’t find in the service manual that will really help you have an easier time.

This isn’t a step-by-step tutorial on brake repairs. It’s a supplement to help you avoid misinterpreting your car-specific instructions or simply making an easy mistake like overtightening a hose and adding an extra step to your project. I would know, I did exactly that. That leads us right into my first tip.

How To Have Better Luck With Your Brake Job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpz7h_0g2xY8I000

Be careful when twisting brake hoses and don’t overtighten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vheOh_0g2xY8I000

Securing a brake hose to a brake caliper is a royal pain because you basically need to spin the caliper (big, heavy) while holding the hose still (rusty, wiggly). If you bolt the caliper into place first, you won’t be able to tighten the hose without twisting the hell out of it, which you don’t want to do, because a twisted hose can snap.

The tip of the hose will be threaded, and it feeds into a threaded slot in the caliper. The annoying part there is that, as I discovered, it’s really easy to overtighten, and overtightening can break the threads. Once the threads are broken, the caliper or hose could be toast. In my case, I ugga-dugga’d the hose down so hard that it straight-up eviscerated its own threads. No threads meant no seal, and my brake system proceeded to pee out fluid at an alarming rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrfMs_0g2xY8I000
“Welp, there’s your problem.” The hose on the left is a new one, the hose on the right looked the same until I tightened it so aggressively that the threads got worn down to nothing. I’m not even strong—be careful with brake parts! Andrew P. Collins

So I have a couple of practical tips here: Just tighten the hose until it’s snug, and don’t go gorilla on it, even if there are still threads exposed between the caliper and the hose. In many cases, the hose threads are simply longer than the insert in the caliper. Just take your time checking for leaks by wrapping a dry shop towel around where the hose mates to the caliper.

I knew all this and didn’t even think I was wrenching it down all that hard, but I still managed to screw this up. Ultimately, I think the caliper was still usable and only the hose needed replacing, but I didn’t feel like trusting the caliper threads anymore so in went a new one (along with, obviously, a brand-new hose). Luckily for me, these calipers were cheap so the only real penalty was downtime. But they can be very expensive parts—especially on higher-end cars, and especially on the front.

On a related note, make sure the final resting position of the brake hose is straight and smooth. If it gets all twisted up, that can mess with your fluid flow or fatigue the hose and make it rip.

Treat brake fluid with respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217s8p_0g2xY8I000
A brake hose clamping tool (sometimes called “pinch-off pliers”) like this is good because it’s softer than a metal Vise Grip or channel lock tool, and therefore less likely to damage the hose it’s biting. Andrew P. Collins

Brake fluid is extremely caustic (eats paint, bad for skin, not great to breathe) and hygroscopic (meaning it likes to absorb water, which ruins it). Take care when you remove a caliper or crack open a hose—you don’t want that stuff spilling any more than necessary. Consider a clamping tool to keep fluid from flowing, and/or stick an open end in a plastic bag. Don’t leave your brake system open, at all, any longer than necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTPKT_0g2xY8I000
Here’s a great example of just how ferocious brake fluid is—the circle around that hose mounting inlet was coated with the same grey paint you see on the rest of this caliper. Then I screwed up the threads on the hose and caused a fluid leak—I had to leave it for a day, and the brake fluid completely ate the coating at the mating point. Andrew P. Collins

Make sure you keep an eye on the fluid level in the reservoir, too. It’ll drop more than you might expect as brake fluid leaks out during a caliper change.

Don’t lose track of your brake pad shims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU7HG_0g2xY8I000

Brake pads will have little metal or rubberized backing plates (shims) designed to keep them from rattling around. If you bought good new pads, they probably came with new shims pre-installed. Still, you’ll want to double-check, and if they aren’t included, grab the old ones off your current pads or see if you can order a new set at your local parts store.

Take care not to lose the little anti-rattle clips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GZ1u_0g2xY8I000

Another small but important piece of hardware in disc brakes is the clip, or rather pair of clips, that cling to the top and bottom of your brake pads. They’re easy to lose track of, so don’t throw out your old ones until you’re sure you know where the new ones are.

Grease all the parts that need greasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGdZS_0g2xY8I000

Slide pins, mounting clips, and the back of pads sometimes require special brake part grease. If the box of parts you bought says anything about greasing, make sure you lube them up or they’ll sound terrible and wear out faster than they should. Your brake kit may very well come with grease, but if it doesn’t, it’s readily available at auto parts stores. You’ll only need a little bit for one car’s brakes, so go ahead and get the tiny tube unless you’re planning on doing a whole bunch of brake jobs.

Handle greased parts carefully—keep grease off the rotors and inside of the pads.

Once you’ve greased what needs to be lubricated, take care not to get that slippery stuff onto the surface of the brake rotor or the side of the pad that it comes in contact with. It’s not that easy, especially as you’re juggling that unwieldy caliper. Take it slow, because contaminated brake parts could result in a reduction in performance.

Take your time and install bolts in the right order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQ3ui_0g2xY8I000

My brake job was on a Mitsubishi Montero, and one of the quirks of its rear brake caliper installation process is that you need to install an upper bolt before attaching the hose. This requires a wrench to tighten it because there’s no room for a ratchet. Your car might have a similar situation. Take your time and use your puzzle-making skills to work the assembly order out if it’s not crystal clear in the instructions.

Amazingly, I manged to screw this up twice in a row—I threaded the hose on only to realize I’d forgotten to slide that upper bolt in first. Then I did it again on the other side! I really need to take my own advice and slow down, huh?

Don’t bend any shield pieces (and inspect them when you’re done).

It might be tempting to bend one of the thin metal shields you’ll find near the brakes away while you’re working, but doing that can weaken them or force them to contact the brake, which you definitely don’t want. Those little shields are not particularly robust, so be careful not to mess with them.

Bleed the brakes afterward, being careful with the bleeder screw.

You don’t need to bleed the brakes if you didn’t remove the fluid hoses that connect to the caliper, but if you did, you do. Any little air bubble is no bueno in your braking system, as it causes inconsistent performance. Plus, air is usually moist and moisure in your brake lines leads to rust where you really don’t want it. So make sure you use your bleeding method of choice after any job that involves removing brake hoses.

Pump the brakes back up after turning the car on.

When you’re ready for a test ride, give the brake pedal some boots to rebuild pressure in the braking system. Otherwise, you might try to stop in traffic and be surprised by lag time on response.

Final Thoughts.

Hope that insight helps as you get your tools and YouTube videos lined up for your next brake job. You’ll definitely want to search for instructions for your specific car to see if there are any unique quirks to deal with, but generally, disc brake servicing is a job that can be done by anyone willing to get their hands dirty and turn some tools. Good luck, and don’t forget to add any more idiot-proofing ideas for brake jobs in the comments. Meanwhile, I’m happy to report that my Montero is stopping just fine after replacing that toasted brake hose with a fresh one.

Comments / 8

Stan Paus
4d ago

If you’re not mechanically inclined don’t risk you or your loved ones life. Have your brakes done professionally

Reply(1)
8
The Mattachine
5d ago

I was a Service Mgr in a high end shop. Although I had mechanics available, I liked working on my own car. My head mechanic would always joke with me about all of the leaks on my car after a complete brake rebuild. But his comment was, Hey all that needs to be done is a slight snugging up of the joint. Most people overtighten and strip them. Then we get to remake the brake line, etc. With mine all that is needed is a slight nudge.

Reply(4)
4
Just JC
5d ago

With brakes or electricity if you don't know what you are doing leave it to the pros.

Reply
11
Related
Family Handyman

What Do Car Trouble Codes Really Mean?

When your dashboard check engine light (CEL) or other warning lights illuminate, your vehicle’s engine control module (ECM) senses a problem. The ECM then generates and stores a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) in its memory. What do these codes mean and why should you care? Understanding how your vehicle...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Brake#Brake Calipers#Brake Pads#Brake Fluid#Brake Lines#Vehicles
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Motorious

This 1969 Camaro Commercial Would Never Air Today

What was the ad agency thinking, not to mention GM executives who signed off on this?. Watching old car commercials is a great hobby, especially when you’re checking out ads from the 1960s. It was a different time then, one where advertisers would get really creative, sometimes doing absolutely bizarre but mostly wholesome things to entice consumers. Then there’s this commercial for the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Pace Car.
CARS
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Motorious

39 Barn Find Camaros And Chevelles Discovered

Some people have commented that with all the barn finds popping up everywhere, we’ll soon run out of them. You might think so, but it seems like every day there are more. Sure, some are obviously staged, but there are still plenty of cool cars tucked away in barns, sheds, garages, or other places where few people know about them. Today, we get a look at an epic 39-car barn find consisting of some of the most desirable Chevy muscle cars ever made.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy