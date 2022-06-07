120 to receive diplomas at PCHS Friday; Benton, Byrums named Class of 2022 co-valedictorians

Perquimans County High School plans to present diplomas to 120 graduates at the Pirates football stadium Friday evening.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The ceremony is scheduled to be held in the outdoor stadium but will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather.

Exams were being administered this week but the school estimates diplomas will be conferred to 120 graduates.

PCHS has an interesting situation this year regarding its class valedictorian and salutatorian. Because three students tied for valedictorian, there will not be a salutatorian this year.

The three students honored as valedictorians for the Class of 2022 are Jewel Faith Benton, Mason Scott Byrum and Trent Maverick Byrum.

Benton's parents are Karl and April Benton. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall and major in nursing.

"After receiving my bachelor of science in nursing, I plan to continue my education and earn a master's in nursing to become a nurse practitioner," Benton said. "I plan to specialize in midwifery or pediatrics."

Benton said a Bible verse that inspires her is 1 Timothy 4:12: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”

The parents of Mason Scott Byrum and Trent Maverick Byrum are Kenny and Tiffany Byrum.

Mason Scott Byrum plans to attend East Carolina University Honors College where he wants to pursue a degree in physician's assistant/ENT. His goal is to become an ENT specialist.

He draws inspiration from this quote from Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

Trent Maverick Byrum also plans to attend East Carolina University Honors College and major in engineering. He plans a career in biomedical engineering.

“There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure,” he said.