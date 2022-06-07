ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Swig Bringing the Dirty Soda to Sin City

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 5 days ago

Founded in St. George, Utah in 2010, Swig and its original Dirty Soda concept have grown to include forty locations operating in the states Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. And now the chain is preparing to break into Nevada with a new location set to open by the end of the year, according to a recent press release.

The Las Vegas location is part of an expansion with the goal of 55 total locations for the chain by the end of 2022.

Swig began when founder Nicole Tanner and her husband started brainstorming business ideas and landed on a drive-thru customizable drink shop. The brand’s Dirty Soda was born, allowing guests to customize fountain drinks with a wide variety of flavors, creams, purees, and fresh fruit. The chain also offers other branded drinks like fruit juice Refreshers and Revivers, Swig’s own energy drinks.

Swig also offer small snacks like Pretzel Bites and cookies in flavors like Dirt Ball (chocolate with chocolate frosting), Chocolate Chip, and PB with Chocolate.

No address has yet been announced for the Las Vegas location. Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge about Swig’s Vegas arrival.

Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Official
Photo: Official


KOLO TV Reno

Local company brings specialty pickles to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Brining Company is the first craft pickle company in the state of Nevada. “Nevada didn’t have a pickle company, so we did it,” said owner Matt Soter. The idea came to him following a health scare, after he had his gallbladder removed.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
floridaindependent.com

Your Vacation To-Do List: 10 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas

It’s no secret that Las Vegas is one of the top bucket list destinations. Las Vegas attracts more than 41 million visitors every year. With so many fun things to do in Las Vegas, you’ll be spoiled for choice!. So what are the best things to do in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
