Swig Bringing the Dirty Soda to Sin City

Founded in St. George, Utah in 2010, Swig and its original Dirty Soda concept have grown to include forty locations operating in the states Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah. And now the chain is preparing to break into Nevada with a new location set to open by the end of the year, according to a recent press release.

The Las Vegas location is part of an expansion with the goal of 55 total locations for the chain by the end of 2022.

Swig began when founder Nicole Tanner and her husband started brainstorming business ideas and landed on a drive-thru customizable drink shop. The brand’s Dirty Soda was born, allowing guests to customize fountain drinks with a wide variety of flavors, creams, purees, and fresh fruit. The chain also offers other branded drinks like fruit juice Refreshers and Revivers, Swig’s own energy drinks.

Swig also offer small snacks like Pretzel Bites and cookies in flavors like Dirt Ball (chocolate with chocolate frosting), Chocolate Chip, and PB with Chocolate.

No address has yet been announced for the Las Vegas location. Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge about Swig’s Vegas arrival.

