BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple days after the deadly May 14th mass shooting at Tops, the grocery store partnered with the National Compassion Fund to provide direct financial assistance to survivors of the ten people killed, and those directly affected by this tragedy. As of June 8 it has raised close to $3 million, but families still in mourning said they have not seen any money yet.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO