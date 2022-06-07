How to join the March for Our Lives protests at these 14 locations across Washington state

Many are calling for a change in gun laws and restrictions through nationwide protests this weekend.

March For Our Lives is a youth-led movement that was created after the 2018 Florida school shooting that is “dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence,” the organization’s website states.

The movement had its first march in 2018, but is now hosting another march Saturday, June 11, in Washington D.C. and over 300 locations nationwide.

The organization’s mission aims to “create safe and healthy communities and livelihoods where gun violence is obsolete,” March For Our Lives’ website states.

For those in Washington state who want to join the march on June 11, there are fourteen event locations across the state:

Port Townsend

The Port Townsend March for Our Lives will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in downtown Port Townsend. For more information and exact location, those wishing to participate can register online and fill out of contact form .

Bainbridge Island

The Bainbridge Island March for Our Lives will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seabold Hall located at 14450 Komedal Rd.

All ages are welcome to participate in the march and the event will also have voter registration, letter writing and donation tables.

More information is available through filling out a contact information form on the event’s website.

Longview

The Longview March for Our Lives is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Civic Circle located at 1445 17th Ave.

More information is available through filling out a contact information form on the event’s website.

Moses Lake

The Moses Lake March for Our Lives will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march will begin at the Penhallurick’s True Value parking lot at 711 N Stratford Rd.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or visit the March for Our Lives’ event website.

Olympia

The Olympia March for Our Lives will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will begin at the Tivoli Fountain Walkway located at 103 Capitol Way S., and lead to the state capitol building for a sign-waving.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or visit the event’s website .

Woodinville

The Woodinville March for Our Lives will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information and the exact location of the event, visit the event’s website .

Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities March for Our Lives will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in Richland at Howard Amon Park, located at 500 Amon Park Dr.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or the event’s website .

Snohomish County

The Snohomish County March for Our Lives will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Everett at the Snohomish County Plaza located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave.

For more information visit the event’s website .

Vancouver

The Vancouver March for Our Lives will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the location is to be determined.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s website and complete the contact information form.

Vancouver will also be hosting a second March for Our Lives event from 2-4 p.m. at 695 Waterfront Way.

For more information visit the event’s website .

Bremerton

The Bremerton March for Our Lives will take place from 1-2:30 p.m. and begin at the East end of the Manette Bridge, located near 1100 Wheaton Way. The sign-waving event will line up participants across the bridge.

For more information or to RSVP, visit the event’s website , or March for Our Live’s website .

Redmond

The Redmond March for Our Lives event will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Redmond City Hall located at 15670 NE 85th St.

For more information visit the event’s website .

Bellingham

The Bellingham March for Our Lives will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Bellingham City Hall, located at 210 Lottie St.

The event will include sign-waving and a variety of speakers such as state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen or a representative from his office and shooting survivor Maggie Bowers.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or the event’s website .

Lake Forest Park

The Lake Forest Park March for Our Lives will take place from 9:45-10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 12 at Brookside Elementary School, located at 17447 37th Ave. NE.

Participants will meet at the back parking lot of Brookside Elementary School and walk to Lake Forest Park Elementary at 18500 37th Ave NE.

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page or the event’s website .

