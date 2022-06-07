ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City native named 185th ARW Vice Commander

By John Murphy
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man will be starting a new position in the 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW).

According to a release , Iowa Air National Guard 185th ARW Commander Col. Mark Muckey announced Thursday that South Sioux City native Col. Justin Wagner has been selected as the Vice Wing Commander of the unit.

Wagner is a veteran Iowa Air National Guard member, serving most recently as the Joint Chief of Staff at the Joint Forces Headquarters at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa.

MasterChef Junior Live! Tour coming to Orpheum

Wagner is a longtime educator who works full time as the superintendent of the Woodbine, Iowa Community School district.

Muckey said Wagner will continue to work at his full-time job while serving in the Vice Commander position as a drill status guard member, the release stated.

Wagner is replacing Col. Sonya Morrison who will take over as the 185th ARW Wing commander in August.

OMAHA, NE
June 12th AM: Hot summertime weather settles in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A few scattered thunderstorms will occur as we go through early Sunday morning – an approximate timeframe of 2 AM to 9 AM. Getting past that, look for mostly sunny skies and pretty hot temperatures with a high of 91° in Sioux City. Late tonight, we could see a handful […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
