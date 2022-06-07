What kind of food did people eat in the 19th century? Head to this Tacoma event to learn

Looking to try some new cuisine, like peasemeal, maybe? You might consider heading to the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum on Saturday.

The museum’s Plough to Plate event will allow people to try 19th century cooking, including the aforementioned flour made of roasted yellow peas. Visitors also will have the opportunity to sample food cooked over an open fire from the time period and learn some recipes and cooking techniques, like churning butter.

Visitors can view leather and woodworking demonstrations or decorate mini, reusable grocery tote bags, among other activities. Elizabeth Rudrud, the museum’s positions, events, and volunteer coordinator, said a main point of the event is to teach people about the relationship between the modern day and the past.

“One of the things that the museum really likes about an event like this and the activities like this is that it really connects to a lot of modern-day interests, so we see a lot of people today really interested in whether it’s growing their own food or sourcing food locally,” Rudrud told The News Tribune. “This is an opportunity for us to show that these are not new ideas … we get to show that these modern interests are really connected to the past.”

According to a news release from Metro Parks Tacoma , other activities at Plough to Plate include an egg-and-spoon race for kids and a pancake race, which requires participants to run a course while flipping a pancake in an a frying pan.

After COVID-19 lockdowns, Rudrud said, Plough to Plate is an opportunity for families to get out of the house.

“One of the things that is very important about it is it’s an opportunity, particularly in the past couple of years, where we’ve really needed a space to come and to be and to gather … and it’s an opportunity for families and visitors to come out and just enjoy the beautiful park,” Rudrud said.

Visitors also can tour places like the heritage kitchen garden and orchard to learn the agricultural history of Fort Nisqually Living History Museum.

The event also will host a “Master Chef” contest in which participants will cook a dish using techniques and ingredients from the Victorian period. The dishes will not be available to sample, but visitors will be able to ask questions of the chefs, who volunteered.

Plough to Plate will be held at the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5519 Five Mile Dr., Tacoma, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on June 11. Tickets are $9-$11, with free admission for kids younger than 3 and Fort Nisqually Living History Museum members.

For more information, visit fortnisqually.org .