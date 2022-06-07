ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Tribune

What kind of food did people eat in the 19th century? Head to this Tacoma event to learn

By Sabrina Jiles
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9Z6q_0g2xX5g200

Looking to try some new cuisine, like peasemeal, maybe? You might consider heading to the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum on Saturday.

The museum’s Plough to Plate event will allow people to try 19th century cooking, including the aforementioned flour made of roasted yellow peas. Visitors also will have the opportunity to sample food cooked over an open fire from the time period and learn some recipes and cooking techniques, like churning butter.

Visitors can view leather and woodworking demonstrations or decorate mini, reusable grocery tote bags, among other activities. Elizabeth Rudrud, the museum’s positions, events, and volunteer coordinator, said a main point of the event is to teach people about the relationship between the modern day and the past.

“One of the things that the museum really likes about an event like this and the activities like this is that it really connects to a lot of modern-day interests, so we see a lot of people today really interested in whether it’s growing their own food or sourcing food locally,” Rudrud told The News Tribune. “This is an opportunity for us to show that these are not new ideas … we get to show that these modern interests are really connected to the past.”

According to a news release from Metro Parks Tacoma , other activities at Plough to Plate include an egg-and-spoon race for kids and a pancake race, which requires participants to run a course while flipping a pancake in an a frying pan.

After COVID-19 lockdowns, Rudrud said, Plough to Plate is an opportunity for families to get out of the house.

“One of the things that is very important about it is it’s an opportunity, particularly in the past couple of years, where we’ve really needed a space to come and to be and to gather … and it’s an opportunity for families and visitors to come out and just enjoy the beautiful park,” Rudrud said.

Visitors also can tour places like the heritage kitchen garden and orchard to learn the agricultural history of Fort Nisqually Living History Museum.

The event also will host a “Master Chef” contest in which participants will cook a dish using techniques and ingredients from the Victorian period. The dishes will not be available to sample, but visitors will be able to ask questions of the chefs, who volunteered.

Plough to Plate will be held at the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5519 Five Mile Dr., Tacoma, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on June 11. Tickets are $9-$11, with free admission for kids younger than 3 and Fort Nisqually Living History Museum members.

For more information, visit fortnisqually.org .

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

A rare look inside Tacoma’s Pythian Temple

TACOMA, Wash. — For more than a hundred years the men who entered this four-story Tacoma building and climbed the well-worn flight of stairs were entering a secret society: The Knights of Pythias. “They're all members of a fraternal organization. Well,” said Historian Michael Sullivan “They are knights you...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#19th Century#Living History#Kitchen Garden#Cooking#The News Tribune#Plough To Plate
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: An Oasis of Quiet Beauty

The other day, my husband brought me back to a place I hadn’t seen in a long time. Kind of a secret garden with lots of treasure to discover. Floral treasure, art jewels. A place that is like an oasis close to the center of a busy town. Its entrance is well-marked, yet doesn’t betray how much beauty lies beyond.
LAKEWOOD, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle Space Needle sues coffee chain over use of logo

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Space Needle has sued a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in coffee shop branding and merchandise. The logo for Local Coffee Spot features a mug of hot coffee with rising steam bearing a resemblance to the iconic tower’s own logo. The Space Needle’s owner says the coffee shop’s logo copies a trademarked design, and filed a lawsuit in federal court. Karen Olson, head of Space Needle operations and marketing, said the legal action is unusual. Beau McKeon, co-owner of Local Coffee Spot, says he can’t believe the venture he started as a way to employ people during the pandemic has drawn a lawsuit.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Lantern Festival, Pop-Up Market, and Plant Swap

The Tacoma Water Lantern Festival is kicking off June 11 in Spanaway Park. The event features food trucks, music, and lantern-designing. Rest assured if you're worried about littering: event staffers will clean up the lanterns after the gathering to ensure sustainability. Learn more here. Upcycled Cottage Pop-Up Market. Upcycled Cottage...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Chevys restaurant no more

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished. The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
everettpost.com

Look What we Found at Sorticulture

Sorticulture is underway and it’s here Friday, Saturday and Sunday! From food to artists to plants to entertainment, here are some of the things the North Sound Media Team found/did! Click on the photos below for a closer look 🌻. Elise Detloff is a Washington State University graduate with...
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Long live the shrimp

“Do the shrimp have a chance?” photographer Bob Mazelow asked Thursday. “This greeted me this morning as hundreds of anglers were after shrimp. The season is open one day for eight hours. Good luck shrimp!” The photo was taken from Wharf Street, with the north end of Whidbey island in the background.
seattlepi.com

Tundra fire slows, but still aiming at Alaska Native village

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large fire burning in the tundra of southwest Alaska continued to move toward an Alaska Native village on Saturday, but fire managers said its pace had slowed. The East Fork fire, which was started by lightning May 31, remained about 5 miles (8 kilometers)...
seattleschild.com

How you can use your library card to enjoy Washington’s great outdoors

The Check Out Washington program, which lends outdoor adventure packs to library-card holders, has expanded again. A new sponsorship added an additional 400 adventure packs to the supply statewide. In the Seattle area, the King County Library System now has almost 200 of them. The packs are meant as an...
KING 5

Graduate with Down syndrome makes history at Olympia college

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Throughout his entire life, Dylan Kuehl been told that he can’t, or he shouldn’t. “They should not be saying that to me,” said Kuehl. He proved his doubters wrong again on Friday when he got a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College. Kuehl, 38, became the first graduate living with Down syndrome in the college’s 51-year history.
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
278
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy