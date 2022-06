The Salem JV baseball team split their double header with Breese White at SCHS Field last night. In the opener, the Cats came away with a 9-1 victory scoring 6 runs in the fourth inning. Rhett Detering doubled going 2-4 with 3 RBI, Cody Beard drove in 2 with RBI also from Aden Bass, Ryan Detering and Braden Rector. Keaton Gullion scored twice. Cooper Lobek earned the start and got the win going 5 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, not earned, with 6 strikeouts. Bass got the final 2 innings of work.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO