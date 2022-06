The SC Storm 07 picked up a pair of wins last night versus the SI DirtDawgs at Webster Park in Kinmundy. In game 1, the Storm took the early lead and held on 3-2. In the bottom of the sixth with SC down, they would get lead off singles by Alli Lammers and Kylie Nalewajka. Ella Watwood came up and doubled home both runs to take the lead. She also pitched a complete game allowing 6 hits and 2 runs, striking out 3.

