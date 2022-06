ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's national fishing and boating week! And you don't have to look far here in Minnesota to see people celebrating accordingly. There are over 160 species of fish found in the state of Minnesota, according to the Minnesota DNR. Some popular fishing places to fish around Rochester are Foster-Arend Park, Cascade Lake, and Silver Creek Reservoir.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO