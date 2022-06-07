YMCA Men’s Softball From Monday

Mary Catherine Daenzer, nee Rolen, of Salem, Illinois, born Dec. 23, 1938, in East. St. Louis, Illinois, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Twin Willows Nursing Center in Salem. She was 83. Mrs. Daenzer was a retired medical billing specialist and a member of the Grace Church of...
The Salem JV baseball team split their double header with Breese White at SCHS Field last night. In the opener, the Cats came away with a 9-1 victory scoring 6 runs in the fourth inning. Rhett Detering doubled going 2-4 with 3 RBI, Cody Beard drove in 2 with RBI also from Aden Bass, Ryan Detering and Braden Rector. Keaton Gullion scored twice. Cooper Lobek earned the start and got the win going 5 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, not earned, with 6 strikeouts. Bass got the final 2 innings of work.
The Salem Wildcats varsity baseball team won a pair of games on the road at Fairfield in their Summer League. Salem opened with an 8-2 victory. The Cats were up 3-1 after four innings but scored 5 times in the 5th to get some breathing room. Noah Nix tripled and drove in a run, Brogan Gregg doubled home a run and scored twice with RBI also from Kam Wilkins, Jalen Inlow and Griffin Day. Gavin Zimmermann worked the first 6 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 12. Nix allowed 1 hit and struck out a pair.
Lee Roy Woods, age 65, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 8:13 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. He was born on October 27, 1956, in Centralia, Illinois, the son of Steve “Junior” and Janice Aileen (Wickland) Woods.
Centralia grad Kaylee Bierman has signed to play soccer for Kaskaskia College. Bierman is a goalkeeper/midfielder and was MVP for the Annies coached by former Blue Angel player and assistant Abigail Sherman. Kaylee also played volleyball at CHS.
Salem Police arrested 26-year-old Caitlyn Hopkins of East Bennett Street in Salem for alleged domestic battery. She allegedly struck another person in the right cheek. Hopkins was taken to the Marion County Jail for a final determination on charges. Illinois State Conservation Police have arrested a 31-year-old Flora man, Richard...
Salem Strength Team had a massive showing at the USAPL MegaNationals Bench Press Competition in Las Vegas. The team earned four Individual Championship titles. Owen Becker in the Teen 82.5 KG class, Eric Brubaker in the Junior 110 KG Class, Monty Murphy in the Masters-1 90 KG Class, and Bryan Brubaker in the Masters-1 100 KG Class.
The Salem Project Bread Meal Site will be closed due to illness this Monday through Friday and Monday, June 20th, for the Juneteenth holiday. The closure will also impact home-delivered meals from Meals on Wheels through the Salem facility. The meal site and home-delivered meals are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, June 21st.
Two-thirds of the Orphan Smokehouse at 1829 South Pine on the south side of Centralia is on the ground following a fire discovered by a passerby just before midnight Thursday night. Centralia Fire Captain Blake Perez says the Centralia Public Works Department was eventually called in to knock down the...
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged resisting arrest and on outstanding Marion and Clinton County warrants. James Tate of East Noleman was arrested on a Marion County felony warrant with a bond set at $15,000 on pending cases of possession of meth and violation of bail bond and a Clinton County warrant with a bond set at $4,000 on a misdemeanor retail theft conviction.
Marion County and South Central Illinois remain at the low community level for COVID-19 cases for the past week. 50 new cases were reported in Marion County with one new hospitalization. The number of cases increased by 39-percent over the prior week. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says the county went another week with no deaths. The same congregate-care facility remains on outbreak status, which means having two or more related cases.
A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Todd Gormann of East Calumet was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 37-year-old Richard Burkett of South Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
The City of Centralia Public Works is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for OIL and CHIP Road Maintenance on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 7:00 am to 3 pm. Please do not park on these roads. Do not drive through oil not covered by rock. Weather permitting. If any questions please contact Public Works at 533- 7640.
Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says both occupants of an SUV that ran into the rear of a semi on southbound I-57 at the 122 miles marker six miles north of Salem refused medical treatment. Initial information indicates the driver of the car, 49-year-old Jason Longoria of Chicago, became hooked...
The City of Salem has announced that starting Monday city gas personnel will be changing gas meters at homes on East Park, East Williams, East Jennings, and the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Broadway and North Rotan. The process requires that the gas meter to the home be turned...
Centralia Police arrested a 35-year-old Centralia man wanted in connection with a lengthy high-speed chase late Saturday night. Daniel Meyers was taken into custody without incident while he was a passenger in a traffic stop on Thursday. He was also arrested on an outstanding $40,000 Marion County felony warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge and a $7,500 outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated battery charge.
A Sandoval home was damaged in an early morning attic fire. Sandoval Fire Chief Chad Parson says smoke was seen coming from the attic by a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who had responded to an unclear call for assistance. The lone occupant, Norma Marcum, was out of the home...
