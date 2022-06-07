YMCA Men’s Softball From Monday

The Salem Wildcats varsity baseball team won a pair of games on the road at Fairfield in their Summer League. Salem opened with an 8-2 victory. The Cats were up 3-1 after four innings but scored 5 times in the 5th to get some breathing room. Noah Nix tripled and drove in a run, Brogan Gregg doubled home a run and scored twice with RBI also from Kam Wilkins, Jalen Inlow and Griffin Day. Gavin Zimmermann worked the first 6 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 12. Nix allowed 1 hit and struck out a pair.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO