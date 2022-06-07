ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured after crash with suspected stolen vehicle

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
An overnight crash involving a suspected stolen vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri, has left three people injured, two of which are in critical condition.

A dark green Chevrolet Silverado, which the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says matches a stolen vehicle in Independence, Missouri, was traveling on east 31st Street at a high speed at 2:47 p.m.

The vehicle did not stop for the red traffic light on Benton Boulevard, and crashed with a black Ford F150 traveling south on Benton through a green light.

After the collision, both vehicles crashed through a black iron fence at the intersection, police say.

The three people in the Ford were taken to an area hospital, two are in critical condition.

The individuals inside the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot following the crash.

