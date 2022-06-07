Chopt to Make Debut in Pennsylvania

On Thursday, June 9th, Chopt will open its first-ever PA location in Newtown at 2910 South Eagle Road.

Chopt combines seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors from around the world to invent craveable salads and bowls. The fast casual restaurant company is constantly searching for inspiration to bring to its creative offerings. In addition to its classic build-you-own options, Chopt creates wildly popular limited-time, seasonal menus inspired by locations near and far.

The newest Chopt restaurant in Newtown will open with its popular Destination California limited time offerings, featuring regional Cali-inspired dishes such as the Spicy Sonoma Caesar Salad, Umami Noodle Bowl, and Verde Pork Pozole Bowl.

Keeping with tradition for each new restaurant opening, Chopt will celebrate Chopt Gives Day on Wednesday, June 8th from 11:30am-2pm and 5pm-7:30pm. 100 percent of sales will be donated to Neighborhood Outreach Foundation.

The dedicated donation day will coincide with orders placed via Chopt App or choptsalad.com.

