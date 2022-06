The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unusual offseason. Shortly after their playoff loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, their starting quarterback retired. Less than six weeks later, Tom Brady unretired. Two weeks after that, Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping down as head coach and transitioning to a front office role, while the Bucs named Todd Bowles their new head coach.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO