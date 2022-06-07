ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 7

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHA report, June 6, 2022 – Cases: 4,253 new, 774,426 total; Deaths:...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana

Face masks (Anna Shvets/Pexels) COVID-19 numbers are climbing in Montana. The state reported nearly 2,000 new cases this week, but with at-home testing and self-reporting, the number may be higher. On Friday, there were 2,123 active cases in the state and 11 additional deaths were reported in the last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations also rose to 71 from 56 a week ago. A total of 3,434 Montanans have died from COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
Coos County, OR
Government
Coos County, OR
Health
County
Coos County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

Idaho Drive Homicide, June 10

A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Signs of “severe” COVID-19 outbreak detected in North Bend wastewater

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Researchers from the OSU COVID-19 Wastewater-based Surveillance Team released data yesterday that pointed to a severe outbreak of COVID variants in the area of North Bend. Since 2020, researchers at Oregon State University have been testing sewage for trace amounts of COVID-19 and variants of the...
NORTH BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Coos Co#Oha Report#Chw
oregontoday.net

Graduation Time in the Bay Area, June 10

The Class of 2022 will hold commencement exercises at North Bend High School on Friday, June 10, 6 p.m. Click the link below to Live Stream Class of 2022 Graduation: https://youtu.be/NHPs3utQmZk. MHS Graduation. Marshfield High School will be holding our 125th commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 11th, at 7:00pm in...
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
oregontoday.net

Volunteers Sought at Crissey Field State Recreation Area, June 10

OPRD release – A 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years centennial event – Brookings, Oregon—Crissey Field State Recreation Area rangers need 20 volunteers. 10 a.m. -1 p.m., June 11, 2022, to help restore wetlands at the Winchuck River mouth that will allow endangered or threatened species to thrive. The work will include measures to prevent invasive plant spread to other sensitive park areas. Participants must register in advance. Registration ends June 5. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and will work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided. Bring drinking water and gloves and wear clothes suitable for the weather conditions. The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.
BROOKINGS, OR
102.7 KORD

Oregon Overdose Rates Grabbing The Attention Of Rest of The Nation

Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
wsvaonline.com

Four new local cases of Covid

Virginia processed four fatal cases of coronavirus today, half of them were here in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health report this morning included deaths in Staunton and Augusta County. However, other numbers seemed better than previous days with just a pair of COVID hospitalizations and four localities posted single-digit new case counts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy