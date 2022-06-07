COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 7

OPRD release – A 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years centennial event – Brookings, Oregon—Crissey Field State Recreation Area rangers need 20 volunteers. 10 a.m. -1 p.m., June 11, 2022, to help restore wetlands at the Winchuck River mouth that will allow endangered or threatened species to thrive. The work will include measures to prevent invasive plant spread to other sensitive park areas. Participants must register in advance. Registration ends June 5. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and will work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided. Bring drinking water and gloves and wear clothes suitable for the weather conditions. The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.

