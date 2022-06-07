ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Employment on the South Coast: April 2022, June 7

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeisure and Hospitality Shows Largest Job Gain Over the Year – Oregon Employment Dept. Release – Coos County total payroll employment fell by 70 jobs in April. Job losses were estimated in local government education (-90); professional and business services (-30); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). General merchandise stores...

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 10

OHA report, June 9, 2022 – Cases: 2,298, 779,984 total; Deaths: 4 new, 7,687 total; Hospitalized: 312, 14 more than Wednesday. PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 44,363 cases of infection during the month of May. Of those cases, 21,100, or 47.6%, were unvaccinated people, and 23,246, or 52.4%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 14,506, or 62.4%, were fully vaccinated and boosted. To date, there have been 233,873 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 69,105, or 29.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection. To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone age 5 years and older stay up to date with their vaccines, including getting boosters when they are eligible.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Oregon unemployed due for raise next month

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregonians getting unemployment compensation will get a raise next month. The Oregon Employment Department (OED) says today its new annual minimum and maximum weekly benefit amounts (WBA) for regular unemployment insurance (UI) filed on or after July 3, 2022, will increase by approximately 7%. OED says, "The...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

New pharmacy opens in Veneta, to the relief of locals

Earlier this year, we reported on how the departure of the Bi-Mart pharmacy in Veneta left residents in a lurch. But a new pharmacy is in town to fill the void…and prescriptions. Inside Ray’s Food Place in Veneta, Brian Crook and staff at Caris Pharmacy greet customers. Open for...
VENETA, OR
ijpr.org

As Eugene site for unhoused people continues to grow, so does hope

33-year-old Elizabeth Deffenbaugh wanted off the cold, damp streets of Eugene. Unable to meet renter qualifications and contending with disabilities and PTSD, she spent several years living in a tent near a dog park. “It’s just kind of been an ongoing issue in my life since childhood,” she told KLCC....
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Coos Bay's Juneteenth Celebration Updates for South Oregon Coast Party

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One lovely little celebration on the southern Oregon coast just became a slightly bigger deal, as the second annual Juneteenth Celebration happening June 18 – 19 gets a bit more information released. The Coos History Museum and Juneteenth Celebration Committee just expanded on the weekend's activities and their times, where music, food, dance, vendors, community resources, and activities for all ages at the museum become one heck of a memorable south Oregon coast experience. (Sunset Bay photo above courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Coast Aquarium Hosts Member Appreciation Week June 13-19

Newport, Oregon — In honor of its members, the Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) is hosting Member Appreciation Week from June 13 through June 19, 2022. During Member Appreciation Week, OCAq members will be granted early access to the Aquarium, with doors opening at 9:15am each day for members only. Members will also receive drink coupons, a 20% gift shop discount, and the opportunity to speak with staff about recent renovations and plans for future improvements.
NEWPORT, OR
pnwag.net

ODA Lifts Lane County Quarantine

The USDA has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Lane County. That quarantine was issued on May 17th, after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a backyard flock. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, after a confirmed case...
LANE COUNTY, OR

