Cal Quantrill is spearheading a project to brighten the lives of children in foster care — one letter at a time — and he is encouraging fans to get involved, too. The name of the project is Letters of Love. The goal of the project is just what the name implies. Quantrill, a starting pitcher for the Guardians, and his wife, Eastin, are collecting letters throughout the season to distribute to foster children in Cleveland and Phoenix. The Quantrill family lives in Phoenix in the offseason. The Guardians’ spring training home is Goodyear, Ariz.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO