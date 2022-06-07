ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Portland auditor: $850K wasted on homeless vet housing

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr7Gh_0g2xTXdN00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scathing report from the Portland City Auditor said the Joint Office of Homeless Services “spent $850,000 over 16 months to provide apartments to veterans but allowed the property to deteriorate into unsafe, unsanitary housing.”

The “apartments” were actually rooms in a rundown motel on Sandy Boulevard in Northeast Portland, the Sandy Studios. A KOIN 6 News investigation in April 2021 found veterans living in squalor, with evidence of months-long deferred maintenance, such as leaking pipes in the bathroom ceilings, missing drywall, dysfunctional doors and broken heaters, among a laundry list of other safety issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQsUH_0g2xTXdN00
Photos taken after David White’s ceiling collapsed in January 2021. (Courtesy: David White)

Inspection reports viewed at that time by KOIN 6 News confirmed roach and bed bug infestations, electrical hazards, mold and water leaks. The city declared Sandy Studios dangerous and ordered the property owner to vacate the building.

“The Joint Office ultimately had to scramble to find alternative housing for the residents,” the city auditor’s report said.

Joint Office ‘plays conflicting roles’

The Joint Office of Homeless Services is a city-county entity.

KOIN 6 News learned in April 2021 the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) is a city-county entity. The JOHS pays $640,000 a year to the nonprofit Do Good Multnomah to manage programs and day-to-day maintenance at Sandy Studios. Do Good has a master lease agreement with the property owner, 3800 Param LLC, to rent the rooms to chronically houseless veterans. The nonprofit uses federal and local tax dollars to pay the company a flat rate of $44,732 a month to rent the entire property, according to their master lease agreement.

The auditor’s report, released June 7, 2022 , said they found the Joint Office “plays two potentially conflicting roles with service providers: it is responsible for holding them accountable and supporting them as organizations. When Joint Office employees became aware of the maintenance problems at Sandy Studios in 2019, they did not act to put pressure on the landlord to remedy maintenance problems. Instead, they continued to pay rent, began talking about transitioning tenants to another facility, and helped Do Good Multnomah get funding for a new project.”

Read: The Portland City Auditor’s Report on the Joint Office of Homeless Services

On May 11, 2022, the Joint Office responded to city auditor’s Fraud Hotline investigation and said, in part:

“This was an occupied building when DGM took over Sandy Studios, part of an improvement plan spurred by JOHS. And at the time of transfer of the building and the program to DGM, JOHS directly oversaw a range of improvements to the rooms. As part of that work, there was an on-site open house that included visiting some of the rooms.”

The Joint Office also said the auditor’s report “minimized challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the reality of landlord-tenant law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWaud_0g2xTXdN00
Photos of bed bugs at Sandy Studios.

In her own statement, City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero said, “Providing housing during the pandemic was especially challenging. But that is no excuse for not having robust procedures to ensure that programs created to protect the wellbeing of vulnerable people are doing so effectively.”

Officials with the Joint Office acknowledged that people became more isolated and had behavioral health issues in the early phases of the pandemic. But some at Sandy Studios “went so far as to physically threaten staff who tried to enter their units to do repairs.” Since evictions weren’t happening, “maintenance issues went unaddressed.”

Recommendations

The auditor’s report made 4 specific recommendations for the Joint Office of Homeless Services as a result of this investigation:

  • Ensure staff are knowledgeable about contract requirements and prepared to enforce them.
  • To address role conflicts, separate employees charged with contract oversight and enforcement from those responsible for advocating for and supporting non-profit providers who may be subject to enforcement.
  • Develop compliance checklists and guidance to ensure oversight is comprehensive and includes prompts to review high-risk areas.
  • Follow-up on problems identified by service providers in their quarterly performance reports and monitor action plans; document when they have been resolved.

In general, the Joint Office of Homeless Services agreed with these recommendations, the City Auditor’s report said, though they objected to some descriptions as “inflammatory.”

Dan White, a veteran who lived at Sandy Studios, told KOIN 6 News in April 2021, “There’s been an ongoing pattern of neglect here. This is a veterans-only housing complex and I expect better. They get paid $1,050 for a month of rent [per room]. And I want the people to know it’s being wasted here.”

As of April 2021, the 5-year master lease agreement at Sandy Studios earned the property owner, 3800 Param LLC, more than $2.5 million in taxpayer dollars.

“This is a colossal waste,” White said. “This is a problem for the American taxpayer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 44

Matthew Smith
5d ago

This is a perfect example of the utopia Democrats seek to create. Like always, they are virtuous, wonderful, highly educated liberals who destroy everything they touch.

Reply(2)
35
seoulbrother
5d ago

Get approved to spend 850k, then they need a committee to have a meeting to discuss how to spend the money and then form an administration to oversee the dispersal of the money and in the end all the money has been spent and or earmarked for different sub projects that are an off shoot of the original plan in which a different committee will need to be formed to discuss that aspect of the plan and administrative involvement too. After all of that, there's no more money. Your tax dollars at work by learning how to waste time and money.

Reply(2)
27
Terri Lloyd
5d ago

😄😄😄😄😄 Of course, logistics and follow up. Treatment programs....nah. Let's take a group of Vets suffering from any number of issues like PTSD, alcoholism, drug affected and mental health afflictions and place them in a run down apt run by slum lords terrified of said same tenants. See how that works.

Reply
17
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evictions#Alternative Housing#Homeless#The Portland City Auditor#The Sandy Studios#Joint Office#Johs
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Willamette River Rose 2 Feet in a Day, Thanks to Summer Deluge

After an overnight gusher of unseasonal rain, Portland authorities delivered a stark warning Saturday: Stay out of the rivers or they’ll sweep you away. An “atmospheric river”—essentially a firehose of rain directed straight into Oregon off the Pacific Ocean—has left the state’s actual rivers running dangerously high and fast, the National Weather Service said today.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Swollen waterways flooding in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon teen missing from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. ODHS says Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington, 16, is a child in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on June 9. Dunnington...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

These Aren't Presents You'd Want To Get

New neighbors are moving in next door on Corbett’s S.E. Curtis Drive, and Lisa Kinney is worried. She is fairly sure the new arrivals haven’t yet been warned to watch out for the poop-filled shopping bags that appear along their road from time to time, placed every few feet, along the fog line. Even though County health officials are able to scoop up many, others get snatched by passing dogs or smashed by passing cars.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

New Noxious Weed Found in Cowlitz County Is First Recorded Sighting in State

KALAMA — A new noxious weed was recently discovered in Kalama and is the first documented location of Turkish Thistle in Washington. The Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program is asking landowners to look out for the invasive thistle to stop the plant from spreading. The next closest documented infestation is in northeast Oregon, according to a county press release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy