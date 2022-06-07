Man shot by security guard in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by a security guard in Oklahoma City.
Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.
When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a man had been shot twice by a security guard at the Travelers Inn.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the security guard is cooperating with the investigation.
