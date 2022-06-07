ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man shot by security guard in Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atqte_0g2xSgfF00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by a security guard in Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized that a man had been shot twice by a security guard at the Travelers Inn.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oklahoma man faces felony charge after road rage incident involving rock caught on camera

Officials say the security guard is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman charged with domestic assault and child stealing

TULSA, Okla. — A dispute over babysitting money has lead to a woman being charged with domestic assault and child stealing, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday night, officers responded to an abduction of a 5-year-old girl near 15th and Memorial. When officers arrived on scene,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Shooting#City Police#Caught On Camera#Macarthur#Violent Crime#The Travelers Inn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

Officials investigate shooting in Tuttle

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting a home in Tuttle. KFOR sources say this is a murder-suicide. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Grady County Sheriff deputies are investigating. They say at this time there is no threat to the public. The names...
TUTTLE, OK
KOCO

Person stabbed during altercation in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Northeast 22nd Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said they found a stabbing victim and took him to a hospital.
KTEN.com

One is in the hospital after home burns down

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Anita Richardson says she and her daughter and sons were out of the house, but her husband suffered major burns and is now in the hospital. She says they lost so much more than just property. Her husband tried to rescue their pets. "We lost four...
COALGATE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy