Kiel, WI

Mother of Kiel Student at Center of Controversy Speaks

By Rob Sussman
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The mother of one of the students at the center of controversy in the Kiel School District is speaking out after the allegations made against her son were dropped. Rose Rabidoux says she’s still worried that the sexual harassment accusations made by the district...

wixx.com

Comments / 13

Richard Ziegler
5d ago

should have been handled inside of the school behind closed doors and not blowing it out of proportion the school administration fed into it and then the media ran with it

Reply(8)
4
R. Platnum
5d ago

is this the kid that was doing the harassment??... and yes I'd call it that cause you can ignore people in the hall.. they chose to mess with the kid... in that specific way... that's harassment... either treat people with kindness or leave them be...

Reply
4
Phil Jucha
5d ago

She could have sat her kud down and told him to just ignore the non binary if he didn't like to deal with the fact of non binary. Instead her kid decided bullying was the better way. Apples don't fall to farfrom the tree.

Reply(1)
3
Comments / 0

