Upcoming events provide insight into what lake stewardship means today. Organizations around Lake George will host a series of events throughout the summer of 2022 to celebrate the launch of “Stewards of the Water,” a book that showcases the work of the people and organizations – past and present – whose focus was and is on protecting the crystal-clear waters of Lake George. The book’s 10 chapters were written by a variety of authors with subject matter expertise on the chapter’s topic. Local artist Tom Ryan created stunning individual watercolors for each of the chapters as well as for the front and back covers of the book.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO