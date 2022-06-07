ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta/Lowndes youth football, cheerleading registration ends soon

valdostatoday.com
 5 days ago

VALDOSTA – VLPRA’s Youth Football & Cheerleading program is open a few more days for Valdosta and Lowndes K-5th grades. There are just a few days left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks...

valdostatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Tim Bennett

Gerald Tilman “Tim” Bennett, 66, of Naylor, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia, Tim was the son of the late Marvin T. Bennett and Nancy Amelia Bass Bennett. He was a self-employed carpenter and loved building anything from wood. He built, painted and rode motorcycles, enjoyed hunting and spear fishing. Tim had a heart of gold, was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of many people. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed life, and treasured time spent with family and friends.
NAYLOR, GA
valdostatoday.com

Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery, Jr.

The Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery Jr. passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on June 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Adel, GA, on January 11, 1934, where he was a graduate of the public schools of Cook County and played fullback on the Cook High School 1949 state championship football team. He was in the last graduating class from the junior college Emory at Valdosta, where he earned an Associate of Arts with honors. He also earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from Valdosta State University (VSU) with a major in History and a minor in English. He earned a Master of Divinity, magna cum laude, from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in 1958.
VALDOSTA, GA
famunews.com

FAMU NAA Convention Raises Over $300K, Honors Distinguished Alumni

Distinguished Alumni: Standing from left Andre Harper, Charles Johnson, Michael Moore, NAA President Col. Gregory Clark, FAMU President Larry Robinson, Martez Prince, Don Roberts, Scotty Barnhart.(Seated from left)Joy May-Harris, Kimberly Evans, Rhonda Rolle, Lakitsia Gaines, FAMU NAA DAA Chair Doris Hicks, Vivian Bradley Johnson. Florida A&M University National Alumni Association’s...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
County
Lowndes County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
Lowndes County, GA
Sports
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta resident recognized for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE – Valdosta resident Savannah Sumner has been recognized on Georgia College’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Savannah Sumner of Valdosta, GA, made the Dean’s List at Georgia College. Georgia College recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for their...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Highway 133 construction work widens roadway from Moultrie to Albany

Work on the Georgia Highway 133 widening project is ongoing, with two sections of new roadway under construction between Albany and Moultrie. The longest single stretch of the project from is a 13.87 mile section under construction in Colquit County that has an estimated $73 million construction cost. The other...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Tackle Football#American Football#Valdosta Lowndes#Vlpra
WALB 10

South Ga. movie theaters prepare for popcorn shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer is the best time for movie theaters like to make money. “A big rebound for theaters and I’m excited with what the summer is going to hold. With the summer and the movies coming out,” Robert Dykes, director of Cairo’s Zebulon Theater, said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Veterans State Park has it all!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Established in 1946 as a memorial to U.S. veterans, Georgia Veterans State Park offers an array of recreational activities, including one of the most naturally beautiful Georgia golf courses, four miles of nature trails, and endless opportunities for fishing, boating, and water recreation. To find out...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Thomasville, a shopper’s dream-come-true!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Take a trip to Downtown Thomasville!. It is a shopper’s dream come true with dozens of boutiques, specialty stores and some of the best restaurants around you will be sure to make a full day out of your visit. To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/3aDVvJq.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Board of Elections meeting announced

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct a public meeting on June 14, 2022. Notice is hereby given that the Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct the monthly public meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Elections office on 2808 N. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VLPRA hosts states largest fireworks show

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting the annual Fireworks Spectacular on Independence Day. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day. VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Monday, July 4th at nightfall (starting...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Scrap tire recycling event for Lowndes, Valdosta residents

LOWNDES CO. – Valdosta and Lowndes County residents will have the opportunity to drop off scrap tires for free to be recycled. Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free scrap tire recycling event for all City and County residents. Residents can drop off tires on weekdays beginning Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, July 1, 2022, from 7 am to 5 pm at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Turner Center Seeks Art Education Administrator

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team. The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is seeking an Art Education Administrator to join its team of creative professionals. The right person will manage the Center’s thriving...
VALDOSTA, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Mitchell Blanks appointed to PeoplesSouth Bank’s Board

PeoplesSouth Bank, a community bank headquartered in Colquitt, Georgia with thirty-one full service locations in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, has announced the appointment of Mitchell Blanks to the Bank’s Board of Directors. “PeoplesSouth Bank is fortunate to be able to add an experienced businessman and community leader to our...
DONALSONVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy