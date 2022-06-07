Valdosta/Lowndes youth football, cheerleading registration ends soon

The Rev. Vergil Lacy (V.L.) Daughtery Jr. passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on June 8, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Adel, GA, on January 11, 1934, where he was a graduate of the public schools of Cook County and played fullback on the Cook High School 1949 state championship football team. He was in the last graduating class from the junior college Emory at Valdosta, where he earned an Associate of Arts with honors. He also earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from Valdosta State University (VSU) with a major in History and a minor in English. He earned a Master of Divinity, magna cum laude, from Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in 1958.

