Valdosta/Lowndes youth football, cheerleading registration ends soon

Gerald Tilman “Tim” Bennett, 66, of Naylor, died on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia, Tim was the son of the late Marvin T. Bennett and Nancy Amelia Bass Bennett. He was a self-employed carpenter and loved building anything from wood. He built, painted and rode motorcycles, enjoyed hunting and spear fishing. Tim had a heart of gold, was a stranger to no one and touched the lives of many people. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed life, and treasured time spent with family and friends.
