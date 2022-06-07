ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Watch a movie with your family at M&T Bank Stadium

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xTjr_0g2xS6AS00

You can bring your family to watch a movie at M&T Bank Stadium.

On Friday, June 10, the Baltimore Ravens are hosting their movie night. This year's movie on the big screen is "Sing 2."

Before the movie, you can take a tour of the locker rooms , get your face painted, enjoy the bounce house and play games on the field. The Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be in attendance.

Gates open at 5:30. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Parking is free in Lots B and C starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for anyone over three years old start at $10.

You can buy tickets here.

Comments / 4

Related
NME

Halsey cancels Maryland show due to flooding, calls out venue

Halsey cancelled their headlining show in Maryland, where they were scheduled to perform last night (June 8), due to the venue becoming heavily flooded. Storms had begun to affect the area that evening, CBS reported, with the Howard County and Baltimore areas briefly placed under a tornado warning. Fans had already filled the Merriweather Post Pavilion when the 19,000-capacity venue started flooding, as it had stressed hours earlier that “the show is still happening rain or shine”.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

My city kid summer camp nightmare

A week after school ended, I was sitting shotgun in the car with Dad, aka Big Dwight, with my seat a little leaned back as usual. My shoes propped up on top of my black Nike duffel bag loaded with camp clothes, shorts and tank tops, listening to his slow jams—Al Green, Luther, Frankie Beverly, and the rest of the songs that only bumped on 95.9, the radio station for old Black people. He liked to tilt the roof up, just enough for the sun to gleam over his waves. He obsessed over his curls for hours every day with all types of grease, sheen, and exotic oils, usually sealed tight under his do-rag, all the way up till he did the big reveal, peeling the cap off, making us seasick with the dark waves he had worked so hard on.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy