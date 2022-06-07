ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau Woodchucks suffer extra-innings loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters extended its winning streak to seven in a row after knocking off the Wausau Woodchucks 3-1 in 11 innings Monday night at Athletic Park.

The Rafters (7-1) have taken the first two games of the four-game series from Wausau (3-5). The action between the two teams continues Wednesday as the Woodchucks once again travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a 6:05 p.m. start. The series concludes with a 6:35 p.m. game Thursday back at Athletic Park in Wausau.

Dante Chirico started the night off hot for the Chucks, going three up-three down in the first inning. Pitching was hot for both teams all night as each team only recorded two hits through the sixth.

The Rafters opted for an early relief pitcher, and the Chucks brought in Mike Reagan (Barry) in the fifth. The reliever walked four batters, but was able to pitch through the loaded bases to end the inning with a strikeout.

Limited hits came throughout the game, but that didn’t stop Brent Widder (Evansville) from barreling a single in his first at-bat in Athletic Park this season. In the ninth, the Woodchucks loaded the bases off of a hit from Brock Watkins (BYU), and walks by Ryan Sepede (BYU) and Brent Widder. But a double play ended the inning and sent it to extras.

The Rafters scored in the top of the 10th, but the Chucks responded with a hit by Amani Larry (New Orleans) bringing a run across on a two-out knock. The potential winning run was tagged out at the plate and the game continued into the 11th.

The Rafters plated two runs in the 11th on a deep hit to left field. The Woodchucks were unable to respond despite having runners threatening on first and third to end the game.

Related

Wausau Legion baseball smashes Stevens Point in summer season opener

WAUSAU – Wausau scored in five of its six at-bats and doubled up Stevens Point 10-5 in the American Legion baseball opener for both teams on Friday at Athletic Park. Wausau scored in each of the first three innings to go up 4-2, and added four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take control. Stevens Point scored three times in the top of the seventh before the Bulldogs finished off the win.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Legion baseball holds off De Pere

WAUSAU – Noah Stroming struck out five in a six-inning complete game as the Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team won its second-straight game to start the season with a 4-3 defeat of De Pere on Saturday at Athletic Park. The game was shortened to six innings due...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wausau Woodchucks

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 10, 2022

John “Baby Cakes” Eldred, 90, of Wausau, died June 8, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Wausau, WI following heart failure. He was born April 8, 1932, in Rice, MN to the late Laurel and Luverne (Thomas) Eldred. He graduated from the University of Minnesota and Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW regents extend undergraduate tuition freeze

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved freezing tuition for in-state undergraduate students again this year. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the regents approved the freeze as part of the system’s 2022-23 budget Thursday. System President Jay Rothman said the system would use $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to support the freeze.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Say no to metallic mining in Wisconsin

It was an unfortunate day in 2017 when our state leaders, and I use that term leader loosely, thought it was a good idea to end the moratorium on metallic mining in Wisconsin. Shame on those of you who did this. To make things worse some members of our county leadership did not think anything of approving this flaw in common sense.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau School District announces student achievements

Five Wausau West High School students were recognized May 23 by Rep. Tom Tiffany for being the winners of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional Art Competition. They are:. Thao’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a walkway that leads to the U.S. Capitol, according to the Wausau School District. In addition, Thao also gets two round-trip tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C. Lucht’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Washington, D.C., office, and Kronzer’s artwork will be displayed in Tiffany’s Wausau office. The students’ art teachers are Maria Artus and Samantha Slowiak.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School District employees inducted into 25-Year Club

WAUSAU – Eighteen Wausau School District employees were recently inducted into the district’s 25-Year Club, the district announced this week. They are:. Diana Ackerman, ESL teacher, G.D. Jones and Maine Elementary schools. Connie Behnke, bookkeeper, Wausau East High School. Mark Beversdorf, mathematics teacher and athletic director, Horace Mann...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau continues search for utilities site expansion

Concerned with the costs of constructing a single complex for a public works and utilities office and its workshop, Wausau’s Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee on Thursday directed staff to work on proposal that splits the two. The cost for a single site would have been an estimated...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC announces Wausau Area Law Enforcement Academy graduates

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College has announced the Wausau-area graduates from NTC’s Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy following a commencement ceremony on May 20. The Criminal Justice – Law Enforcement 720 Academy prepares learners to enter the workforce as police officers or deputy sheriffs in...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Mosinee man convicted of homicide in Cassandra Ayon case

A 42-year-old Mosinee man is facing life in prison after he was convicted by a jury of murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body. Police say Jesus Contreras Perez repeatedly stalked and threatened Cassandra Ayon before her death. Now, he stands convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse.
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Policing Task force issues final report before disbanding

The Wausau Policing Task Force on Monday approved its final report on policing policy, tactics and practices in the city and recommended a plan of action prioritizing mental health and homelessness for various bodies including local and state government officials. With the approval, the task force is now disbanded. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of June 13

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. ADRC Peer Leader Needed for Stepping On Workshops. The Aging and Disability Resource Center staff lead community classes that help people learn about fall prevention. They are seeking peer leaders to assist them in upcoming class offerings. Peer leaders must be 60 years of age or older, care about senior safety, be comfortable in front of a small group, and go through some training to help facilitate this program. Contact Peggy Kurth for Marathon County and Marshfield (peggy.kurth@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545) and contact Jennifer Clark for Wisconsin Rapids, Merrill, Antigo (jennifer.clark@adrc-cw.org or 888-486-9545).
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
