Triumph’s modern-classic lineup suffers no shortage of models. From the T100 to the Speedmaster, from the Bobber to the Thruxton RS, the Bonneville-based range totals nine iterations in all. To help simplify all those different model names, Triumph will rebrand the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler as the Speed Twin 900 and Scrambler 900, respectively, in 2023.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO