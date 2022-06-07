ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for 4 suspects wanted in deadly northwest Houston home invasion

By Brhe Berry
 5 days ago

Four suspects forced a homeowner, who police said was outside of his northwest Houston home, into his residence Monday night. Once inside, they shot another resident to death, according to authorities.

Police got a call at about 6:30 p.m. to the victim's home on Thornwall Street.

One of the homeowners was outside the home working on a truck. Police said the four men forced him inside.

"They forced him inside where there was another resident. They shot the second resident and they fled out the front door," said HPD Det. Lance Osborne.

During the robbery, police said the suspects got into an argument with the second resident who called 911.

The victim died at the hospital, according to police.

Authorities ask the public to lookout for the suspects' vehicle believed to be a newer gray Prius with pink seat covers.

Comments / 20

mmoe
5d ago

welcome to Houston, crime doesn't change due to these dems that allow this crime.. they were all probably out on bond.. smh praying fir the family

Reply(14)
11
queen of sarcasm
5d ago

A description is needed if the police even want our help! Are they protesting a different race ????

Reply
5
