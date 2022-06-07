Christina Milian Singing the Kim Possible Theme Song 20 Years Later Will Give You Major Nostalgia

Watch: Julie Andrews Talks Lady Gaga's "Sound of Music" Tribute. The Hollywood Hills were alive with the sound of music with this reunion. Julie Andrews received the AFI Live Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles on June 9, and the stars who played the von Trapp children in The Sound of Music came together to celebrate her career. Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta) and Kym Karath (Gretl) walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater and at one point led the crowd in a sing-along of "Do Re Mi." And before they had to say so long, farewell for the night, they got a group picture with Andrews, who played Maria in the 1965 film and received an Academy Award nomination for her role.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO