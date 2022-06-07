ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why You Should Buy a 2022 Kia Telluride, Not a Toyota Highlander

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out why the 2022 Kia Telluride is a better buy than the Toyota Highlander, according to Consumer Reports. The post Why You Should Buy a 2022 Kia Telluride, Not a Toyota Highlander appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

Are Kia Sorentos Reliable SUVs?

The Kia Sorento is one of the most affordable midsize SUVs on the market. Are Kia Sorentos reliable SUVs? The post Are Kia Sorentos Reliable SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia Telluride#Consumer Reports#Toyota Highlander#Vehicles#V6 Highlander
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Having Problems Building Cars

Though many feel that life is returning to normal, Toyota's pandemic struggles aren't over. The automaker recently announced a reduction of its production numbers for June, citing the Chinese lockdowns and supply chain issues as significant obstacles. China is the largest auto market globally, and the country's factories manufacture a variety of automotive components. The country's severe lockdowns have multiple implications for the world's automakers.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which SUVs Should You Buy Now? Consumer Reports Tells Us

Driving a new SUV gives you a great feeling. You’ve got a new vehicle with tons of possibilities that can last a long time. With vehicle prices higher than ever, it can be hard to find the right SUV and the deal you want. Fear not; some models offered with discounts and rebates can help you spend a little less. Let’s look at the highly-rated SUVs that bring impressive discounts to give you the savings you desire.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

112K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy