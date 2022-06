SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. -- Ocean State used an error, two walks and a balk to rally for a walkoff, 9-8, win over the North Adams SteepleCats on Friday night. North Adams took an 8-6 lead with a three-run rally in the top of the eighth, but the Waves came back to tie it in the bottom of the frame.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO