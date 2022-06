WARREN, Mich. – A man’s hand was blown off Saturday when an explosive device he was handling exploded at his Warren home, police said. According to authorities, a Warren man was handling a bomb Saturday at his home in the 20700 block of Gentner Street, near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. The bomb reportedly went off, taking off the man’s hand and starting a fire in the home and garage.

WARREN, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO