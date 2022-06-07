Johnston County Students Receive Awards At University Of Mount Olive

Few people of such small stature could boast of a mighty reach like Mrs. Barbara Whitley Woodard. Barbara Whitley Woodard, age 75, died peacefully, Saturday morning June 11, 2022 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born January 14, 1947 in Johnston County to the late William Earl and Hazel Phillips Whitley. An active member of Princeton Church for more than 50 years, Barbara showed her committed to raising up the next generation of the church by laying the foundation for several programs including Girl’s Club, Sunday School, Preschool, and Youth Choir. One visit to the church today would confidently remind you of the lasting impact of her love and dedication to the children and families of Johnston County. Just as Barbara invested in her church, she also invested in the greater Princeton community as a teacher’s assistance at Princeton Elementary for several years. Her nurturing disposition could not be limited to classrooms or church halls, however. Barbara pursued and received her floriculture degree from Johnston Community College and worked as a floral designer with Carolina Pottery, ministering to customers and helping them to create the sort of warm, inviting, and lovely environments in their own homes that they felt while consulting with Barbara. In her own home, Barbara inspired creativity, practiced patience, and instilled boldness in her grandchildren by spending many an afternoon at the kitchen table doing arts and crafts, teaching too many life lessons to enumerate in just one paragraph.

PRINCETON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO