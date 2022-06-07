Johnston County Students Receive Awards At University Of Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE – Two Johnston County students were recognized for their achievements at the University of Mount Olive’s Annual Awards Ceremony. Among those receiving awards were:. Erica Boswell of Clayton received the Outsanding Recreation/Leisure Studies Major. Boswell is a senior Exercise Science major. This award is given...
BENSON – Nicole Neal is busy. The West Johnston High senior takes Honors and AP classes, plays tennis for West Johnston High and the United States Tennis Association, participates in winter track with shot put and discus, is active in her church, and is an award-winning member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
MOUNT OLIVE- Erica Boswell of Clayton, NC and Kevin Banks of Williamston, NC received the Dr. Thomas R. Morris Awards for Academic Excellence at the University of Mount Olive’s May commencement. Erica Boswell graduated from UMO with a 4.0 GPA. She earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science. While...
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
Few people of such small stature could boast of a mighty reach like Mrs. Barbara Whitley Woodard. Barbara Whitley Woodard, age 75, died peacefully, Saturday morning June 11, 2022 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born January 14, 1947 in Johnston County to the late William Earl and Hazel Phillips Whitley. An active member of Princeton Church for more than 50 years, Barbara showed her committed to raising up the next generation of the church by laying the foundation for several programs including Girl’s Club, Sunday School, Preschool, and Youth Choir. One visit to the church today would confidently remind you of the lasting impact of her love and dedication to the children and families of Johnston County. Just as Barbara invested in her church, she also invested in the greater Princeton community as a teacher’s assistance at Princeton Elementary for several years. Her nurturing disposition could not be limited to classrooms or church halls, however. Barbara pursued and received her floriculture degree from Johnston Community College and worked as a floral designer with Carolina Pottery, ministering to customers and helping them to create the sort of warm, inviting, and lovely environments in their own homes that they felt while consulting with Barbara. In her own home, Barbara inspired creativity, practiced patience, and instilled boldness in her grandchildren by spending many an afternoon at the kitchen table doing arts and crafts, teaching too many life lessons to enumerate in just one paragraph.
CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
Mr. Robert Darryl Jones age 59, of Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM-Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Everette Faircloth will officiate. Mr. Jones was born in Harnett...
The Plant Pathways Company, a plant breeding company specializing in improving crops, with a focus on food and medicinal plants, announced today the opening of research and development facility in Sanford. This project, a partnership between Plant Pathways, North Carolina State University (NCSU), and other private industry leaders, will conduct innovative research with the goal of replacing sugar with stevia, a natural sweetener and sugar substitute, in soft drinks.
A crowd of over 300 family, friends and co-workers came together at “The Farm” to celebrate the retirement of Johnston County State Highway Patrol Trooper, Jason Hare, Thursday night. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander, Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., presented Hare with the order of retirement along...
Supporters and partners joined developer Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. to celebrate the construction start at Five Points Crossing, a new affordable general occupancy community to be built at 213 Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Five Points Crossing will provide 50 high-quality affordable apartment homes for residents who...
Holly Springs, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office investigates several school threats each day in Wake County Public Schools. "We have been coming across them almost daily. Almost two or three a day," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has 24 officers in...
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday at 5:55 p.m. for several counties in central North Carolina. The warning was for east-central Moore County, southwestern Harnett County, northwestern Cumberland County and northeastern Hoke County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was allowed to...
NEWTON GROVE – A section of Irwin Drive in Sampson County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace a pipe. The drive will be closed between Main and Goldsboro streets from 8 a.m. Monday, June 13 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 24. NCDOT will replace the existing pipe with a larger one that will improve storm drainage.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 13, Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North ExpressCare will reopen on a three day schedule. HPN ExpressCare will see patients on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location closed in October 2021 to focus on...
Spring Lake, N.C. — The former finance director of the town of Spring Lake was arrested Friday on charges of embezzlement, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Officials told WRAL News 63-year-old Gay Cameron Tucker stole more than $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake. The misuse of funds...
SANFORD – Following two years of development, Astellas’ new late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing plant officially opened its doors in Sanford on Wednesday. Located in Central Carolina Enterprise Park, the 135,000-square-foot facility is equipped for clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing of Astellas’ pipeline of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies. It also will help address the Japan-headquartered company’s supply chain needs and provide in-house quality control and testing.
Edward Lee “Ed” Hales, age 79, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home. Born July 20, 1942 in Wayne County he was a son of the late William James and Lizzie Stallings Hales. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl Hales and Melvin Hales; and sisters, Etta Marie Hodge and Nettie Hales. Ed enjoyed camping at White Lake with his family, attending tractor pulls, and working on his tractor. He loved fishing at the coast and was an avid Nascar fan. Ed was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Kenly.
In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
