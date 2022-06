Bitcoin last traded at these levels on June 1, when it began a downward correction that saw BTC fall from around $32,000 to below $30,000 for the majority of the weekend. The crypto market looks to have caught a break, rebounding from last week’s losses, which were spearheaded by Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two biggest cryptocurrencies on the market. The prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a 5% spike over the last day, which has sent a boost across the crypto market as many altcoins, as usual, are also riding the wave.

