Wayne County Farmer Can Buy A Home After $200,000 Win

A crowd of over 300 family, friends and co-workers came together at “The Farm” to celebrate the retirement of Johnston County State Highway Patrol Trooper, Jason Hare, Thursday night. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander, Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., presented Hare with the order of retirement along...
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
Supporters and partners joined developer Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. to celebrate the construction start at Five Points Crossing, a new affordable general occupancy community to be built at 213 Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Five Points Crossing will provide 50 high-quality affordable apartment homes for residents who...
Mr. Robert Darryl Jones age 59, of Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM-Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Everette Faircloth will officiate. Mr. Jones was born in Harnett...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting from point A to point B comes with a high price tag these days, with the average price of gas in North Carolina at $4.65 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. CBS 17 is digging deeper into what alternatives to driving are out...
NEWTON GROVE – A section of Irwin Drive in Sampson County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace a pipe. The drive will be closed between Main and Goldsboro streets from 8 a.m. Monday, June 13 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 24. NCDOT will replace the existing pipe with a larger one that will improve storm drainage.
Friend shares memories of man who died in Lenoir County explosion. The man was trying to put out a brush fire right before the moment...
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials said Thursday evening they investigated a Louisburg McDonald’s after there were several reports about someone who claimed food at the restaurant was “drugged” earlier this week. Health department officials received several phone calls Thursday about the report at the...
LA GRANGE, N.C. — One person is dead and three firefighters were hurt when a brush fire on a North Carolina farm caused fireworks to ignite and explode on Friday, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched as flames from a field being burned off spread and approached a nearby building....
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skyrocketing inflation isn’t just hard on customers, it’s also something store managers and business owners are having to work around. WITN caught up with some of them along with shoppers today to see how they’re faring. Whether in the egg or dairy section,...
CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
Mrs. Peggy Ann Benson Massengill, age 86, of Four Oaks, NC passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held-12:00 PM on Monday June 13, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Officiating will be Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery.
Few people of such small stature could boast of a mighty reach like Mrs. Barbara Whitley Woodard. Barbara Whitley Woodard, age 75, died peacefully, Saturday morning June 11, 2022 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born January 14, 1947 in Johnston County to the late William Earl and Hazel Phillips Whitley. An active member of Princeton Church for more than 50 years, Barbara showed her committed to raising up the next generation of the church by laying the foundation for several programs including Girl’s Club, Sunday School, Preschool, and Youth Choir. One visit to the church today would confidently remind you of the lasting impact of her love and dedication to the children and families of Johnston County. Just as Barbara invested in her church, she also invested in the greater Princeton community as a teacher’s assistance at Princeton Elementary for several years. Her nurturing disposition could not be limited to classrooms or church halls, however. Barbara pursued and received her floriculture degree from Johnston Community College and worked as a floral designer with Carolina Pottery, ministering to customers and helping them to create the sort of warm, inviting, and lovely environments in their own homes that they felt while consulting with Barbara. In her own home, Barbara inspired creativity, practiced patience, and instilled boldness in her grandchildren by spending many an afternoon at the kitchen table doing arts and crafts, teaching too many life lessons to enumerate in just one paragraph.
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have identified the person who died in Friday’s explosion where a brush fire set off fireworks that were stored in a container at a farm south of La Grange. Officials said Randy Herring, who owned the property where the explosion happened, died after he sustained injuries trying to put […]
Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday.
Ivanhoe, N.C. — One person died Thursday night in a house fire in Sampson County. Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed firefighters responded to the home on Kenneth Lane in Ivanhoe, North Carolina, after 9:30 p.m. An adult and a child escaped the fire and were taken to...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges:
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard was closed for more than a half hour Saturday night after three children were hit by a minivan while crossing the busy road, police said. At least two southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed after the incident was reported...
