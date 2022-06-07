ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Wayne County Farmer Can Buy A Home After $200,000 Win

jocoreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY – Jose Ponce Rodriguez of Dudley said a dream of buying a home now can become a reality after he bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. “I’ve been planning to buy a home and...

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

Johnston County State Trooper Jason Hare Retires

A crowd of over 300 family, friends and co-workers came together at “The Farm” to celebrate the retirement of Johnston County State Highway Patrol Trooper, Jason Hare, Thursday night. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander, Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., presented Hare with the order of retirement along...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Johnston County teacher celebrates 100 years

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — An "oddball" is how Elma Barnes Penny describes herself, but her friends and family know her as E.B. Penny. Penny sits on her screened porch, surrounded by balloons, flowers and her "children," recalling memories from the past 100 years of her life. "I haven't even thought...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
Wayne County, NC
Business
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Government
City
Dudley, NC
jocoreport.com

Robert Darryl Jones

Mr. Robert Darryl Jones age 59, of Four Oaks, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his residence. Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM-Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Rose & Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Rev. Everette Faircloth will officiate. Mr. Jones was born in Harnett...
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Newton Grove Road To Close For Two Weeks

NEWTON GROVE – A section of Irwin Drive in Sampson County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to replace a pipe. The drive will be closed between Main and Goldsboro streets from 8 a.m. Monday, June 13 until 5 p.m. Friday, June 24. NCDOT will replace the existing pipe with a larger one that will improve storm drainage.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
WITN

Inflation hurting Greenville shoppers and business owners alike

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skyrocketing inflation isn’t just hard on customers, it’s also something store managers and business owners are having to work around. WITN caught up with some of them along with shoppers today to see how they’re faring. Whether in the egg or dairy section,...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Dispute Over School Athletic Field User Fees Could Nix $150,000 Contribution From Johnston Co Commissioners

CLAYTON – Everyone agrees that additional parks, recreation programs, and athletic fields are needed across Johnston County. Should Johnston County citizens pay more than Town of Clayton citizens to use athletic fields at Clayton High School? That’s the center of a dispute between Johnston County Commissioners and the Clayton Town Council.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
jocoreport.com

Peggy Ann Benson Massengill

Mrs. Peggy Ann Benson Massengill, age 86, of Four Oaks, NC passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held-12:00 PM on Monday June 13, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Officiating will be Rev. John Norman. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery.
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Barbara Woodard

Few people of such small stature could boast of a mighty reach like Mrs. Barbara Whitley Woodard. Barbara Whitley Woodard, age 75, died peacefully, Saturday morning June 11, 2022 in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born January 14, 1947 in Johnston County to the late William Earl and Hazel Phillips Whitley. An active member of Princeton Church for more than 50 years, Barbara showed her committed to raising up the next generation of the church by laying the foundation for several programs including Girl’s Club, Sunday School, Preschool, and Youth Choir. One visit to the church today would confidently remind you of the lasting impact of her love and dedication to the children and families of Johnston County. Just as Barbara invested in her church, she also invested in the greater Princeton community as a teacher’s assistance at Princeton Elementary for several years. Her nurturing disposition could not be limited to classrooms or church halls, however. Barbara pursued and received her floriculture degree from Johnston Community College and worked as a floral designer with Carolina Pottery, ministering to customers and helping them to create the sort of warm, inviting, and lovely environments in their own homes that they felt while consulting with Barbara. In her own home, Barbara inspired creativity, practiced patience, and instilled boldness in her grandchildren by spending many an afternoon at the kitchen table doing arts and crafts, teaching too many life lessons to enumerate in just one paragraph.
PRINCETON, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
WRAL News

Person killed in Sampson County house fire

Ivanhoe, N.C. — One person died Thursday night in a house fire in Sampson County. Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed firefighters responded to the home on Kenneth Lane in Ivanhoe, North Carolina, after 9:30 p.m. An adult and a child escaped the fire and were taken to...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh father of 8 gets $1 million win in second chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Goldsboro woman, and 4 others sentenced in NC for drug trafficking organization

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges:
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy